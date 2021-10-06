VetPrep Announces Vetcetera

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VetPrep , the leading provider of exam preparation for veterinary students, today announced Vetcetera , an online community specifically designed for veterinarians to advance their practices and careers through education. Created by veterinarians, VetPrep has been helping to advance the veterinary community through education for more than 15 years along with its sister brand, VetTechPrep .

Vetcetera is a modern, user-friendly community designed to support and educate veterinary professionals throughout the lifecycle of their careers. Through a membership, veterinary professionals will gain access to the RACE-approved continuing education they need to successfully maintain their licenses, serve their patients, grow and maintain their practices, and find support in a community of like-minded professionals. RACE-approved continuing education will be delivered through a mix of live webinars and on-demand videos that have been created by experts.

In addition to providing RACE-approved continuing education, Vetcetera will provide a diverse set of resources to support: mental health and wellness, professional development, and medical know-how. Content and resources will cover topics such as business and practice management, patient care, client support, financial planning, and personnel best practices including staffing and mental health resources.

"We are excited to offer the veterinary professionals a new tool to get the education they need," says Mark Newcomer, CEO. "We have supported veterinary students through their NAVLE® board preparation and look forward to providing practicing veterinarians a new way they can use education to take the next step in their careers."

Vetcetera will provide a variety of membership options to access content and earn continuing education credit including free options and student memberships.

Veterinarians who are interested in learning more about joining Vetcetera can learn more by visiting www.vet-etc.com

About VetPrep

Trusted by veterinary students nationwide, VetPrep is the nation's leading provider of NAVLE® exam preparation. Our mission is to help improve the lives of veterinary students, and the field of veterinary medicine, by providing the most effective, efficient, and accurate resource available for NAVLE® preparation. Our team includes preeminent experts in most veterinary specialties, and we all are committed to helping the veterinary profession by providing the education needed to advance the field and individual careers.

