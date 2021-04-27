Veterinary Practice Managers Gain Head-to-Head Comparison Tool Via New VHMA Dashboard

VetSuccess and VHMA team up on exclusive insights only available to VHMA members.

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into an unpredictable post-pandemic world, Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA) members now have access to critical insights via a new VHMA Practice Manager Dashboard, powered by VetSuccess .

This powerful analytics tool enables VHMA members to compare their practice's performance to other VHMA members and thousands of other veterinary practices nationally. The dashboard focuses on the same key performance indicators published monthly in the VHMA Insiders' Insights benchmark report—an additional VHMA member resource that is now also powered by VetSuccess, a shift that expanded the data set from 600 to over 3,000 practices.

"To all of us at VetSuccess, practice managers are real-life superheroes, and anything we can do to help make their jobs easier is always at the top of our list," says VetSuccess Managing Director Katie McClean. "We're thrilled to be able to provide this new dashboard to VHMA member hospitals and help them get the most out of it each month."

The VHMA Practice Manager Dashboard is available exclusively to VHMA members only.

This intuitive dashboard provides a convenient, monthly snapshot of each practice's current and historical economic performance in key areas such as revenue, visits, and patients. Interactive filters allow practice managers to drill into the exact metrics they need and benchmark based on practice size, region, revenue category, and visit type.

According to VHMA Executive Director, Christine Shupe, CAE, "Thanks to VetSuccess, our members now have an easy way to monitor and compare veterinary revenue and visit KPIs nationally against their own practice's performance. VHMA members can take advantage of this new tool to benchmark where they've been and plan for where they're headed."

Since 2011, VetSuccess has perfected the art and science of veterinary data analysis, delivering reliable, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics for the veterinary profession. The data experts at VetSuccess simplify and normalize complex layers of practice management codes into clear, actionable data and metrics.

To become a member and gain access to the VHMA Practice Manager Dashboard, visit www.vhma.org .

To learn more about VetSuccess, visit www.vetsuccess.com .

About the VHMAThe VHMA is a nationally recognized thought-leader and innovator in providing training, education, and resources to more than 4,000 members and a trusted resource that the veterinary sector relies on for industry insights, research, and advocacy to assure performance at the highest levels. VHMA's core purpose is to advance and support veterinary practice management professionals by developing professional competence, supporting and encouraging standards through the industry's highest-level certification program, the Certified Veterinary Practice Manager (CVPM), and providing individuals with a network for professional connection and support.

About VetSuccessVetSuccess ( Vetsuccess.com ) provides practice performance reports, dashboards, and automated marketing solutions for veterinary practices and industry partners. As the industry's definitive data experts, VetSuccess makes sense of veterinary data and turns it into actionable information, metrics, and benchmarks. A subsidiary of Vetsource, VetSuccess harnesses the power of data to help veterinary practices and partners stay one step ahead of the curve.

