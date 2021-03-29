Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market By Product, Animal, End-user - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Disks, Plates, Media, Accessories, Consumables, Automated AST), Animal (Dog, Cat, Horse, Cattle, Pig, Poultry), End User (Veterinary Reference Labs, Universities) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to reach USD 135 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 100 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Growth in the market is largely driven by the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance due to the overuse of antibiotics, rising demand for animal-derived products, growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practitioners & their rising income levels in developed economies. On the other hand, the high cost of automated veterinary AST systems and rising pet care costs are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent.

Based on product type, the disks and plates segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disks & plates, culture media, accessories & consumables, and automated AST instruments. In 2020, the disks & plates segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of antimicrobial susceptibility tests for the disk diffusion method and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in food-producing and companion animals.

Based on animal type, the Food-producing animal segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistance, increasing demand for meat and dairy products, rising animal healthcare expenditure in developed countries, and the increasing incidence of disease outbreaks in food-producing animals. This segment is further categorized into cattle, pigs, poultry, and other food-producing animals. Companion animals are further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.

Based on end user, the veterinary ASTsegment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary research institutes and universities, and other end users. Veterinary reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of samples received for AST in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2020

Geographically, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2020. The large share of this region is mainly due to the increasing awareness about antimicrobial resistance among veterinarians and livestock farmers, strict government regulations regarding the usage of antimicrobials in livestock animals, availability of advanced veterinary diagnostic laboratories, increasing adoption of pet animals, the growing pet insurance industry, and rising veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product4.3 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Geographic Mix

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance due to Overuse of Antibiotics5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products5.2.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure5.2.1.5 Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners & Their Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Systems5.2.2.2 Rising Pet Care Costs5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Focus on Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing in Emerging Markets due to Supportive Government Initiatives5.2.3.2 Growth in the Companion Animal Population5.2.4 Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Low Awareness About Antimicrobial Resistance in Veterinarians and Livestock Farmers5.2.4.2 Limited Guidelines for Interpretation of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Results5.2.4.3 Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners and Skilled Veterinary Pathologists in Developing Markets5.3 Technological Analysis5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Market Map5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.7.1 Threat from New Entrants5.7.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.7.5 Threat from Substitutes5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market5.10 Regulatory Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.11.1 Patent Publication Trends for Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments5.11.2 Top Applicants (Companies/Institutions) for Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments5.12 Difference Between 96-Well Plates and 384-Well Plates5.13 Customized Vs. Portfolio Products

6 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Disks & Plates6.2.1 Disks & Plates Accounted for the Largest Share of the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Market in 20206.3 Culture Media6.3.1 Constant Requirement and Repetitive Purchase of Culture Media to Drive Market Growth6.4 Accessories & Consumables6.4.1 Wide Use of Manual Methods Like Disk Diffusion Will Drive the Growth of this Segment6.5 Automated Ast Instruments6.5.1 Ongoing Trend of Laboratory Automation to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Animal Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Food-Producing Animals7.2.1 Cattle7.2.1.1 Increasing Cattle Population and Growing Consumption of Meat to Drive Growth in the Veterinary Ast Market7.2.2 Pigs7.2.2.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Will Support Market Growth7.2.3 Poultry7.2.3.1 Growing Infectious Disease Prevalence in Poultry Will Support the Growth of the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market7.2.4 Other Food-Producing Animals7.3 Companion Animals7.3.1 Dogs7.3.1.1 Dogs Dominate the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market for Companion Animals7.3.2 Cats7.3.2.1 Increasing Pet Cat Population to Drive Market Growth7.3.3 Horses7.3.3.1 Growing Equine Health Awareness Will Drive the Market Growth7.3.4 Other Companion Animals

8 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Veterinary Reference Laboratories8.2.1 Veterinary Reference Laboratories are the Largest End-users of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests8.3 Veterinary Research Institutes and Universities8.3.1 Increasing Funding for Research on Antimicrobial Resistance and Ast in Universities to Boost Market Growth8.4 Other End-users

9 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific (Apac)9.5 Latin America9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Key Player Strategies10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Revenue Analysis10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant/Dive Matrix10.5.1 Stars10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive Players10.5.4 Participants10.6 Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market: Geographical Assessment10.7 Competitive Situation and Trends10.7.1 Product Launches & Enhancements10.7.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles11.1 Supply-Side Players11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.11.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company11.1.3 Bruker Corporation11.1.4 Biomerieux Sa.11.1.5 Danaher Corporation11.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.11.1.7 Neogen Corporation11.1.8 Himedia Laboratories11.1.9 Mast Group Ltd. 11.1.10 Bioguard Corporation 11.1.11 Ssi Diagnostica A/S 11.1.12 Condalab 11.1.13 Fastinov Sa 11.1.14 Synbiosis 11.1.15 Hardy Diagnostics 11.1.16 Liofilchem Srl.11.2 Demand-Side Players11.2.1 Idexx Reference Laboratories11.2.2 University of Minnesota (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)11.2.3 Iowa State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory)11.2.4 Cornell University (Animal Health Diagnostic Center)

12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide

