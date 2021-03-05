Veterans Paddle Together With Wounded Warrior Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For wounded warrior Leo Yui, being on the water is peaceful.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For wounded warrior Leo Yui, being on the water is peaceful.

&amp;amp;#160;

"It's good for the mind and good for the body," the Navy veteran said. "Being able to paddleboard with other warriors, the water is just a channel that brings us together."

Leo joined Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) and other veterans on Salt Run near Anastasia Island to spend more than two hours on the water together. Navy veteran Misty Taylor shares the same joy and comfort on the water as Leo.

"Any time I am out with other veterans, I do a lot better because I feel safe," she said. "When I am at home, I'm really isolated."

Getting warriors out of seclusion is important, especially during the pandemic. In a WWP survey of the veterans it serves, nearly four in five say they feel isolated from others.

Learn about opportunities to connect through WWP's engaging events.

The outdoor gathering allowed warriors to maintain a safe social distance while enjoying great weather and even better camaraderie.

"With these kinds of things being offered, it actually makes me leave the house," Misty said. "It gives me something to look forward to."

Leo started paddleboarding with WWP several years ago; now, he helps other warriors learn their way on the water.

"I like to help others because somebody else helped me," Leo said. "It's a beautiful thing to share the same experience with other veterans."

WWP provides stand up paddleboarding throughout the state including at parks such as Silver Springs and Ginnie Springs.

About Wounded Warrior ProjectSince 2003, Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-paddle-together-with-wounded-warrior-project-301241546.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project