Veterans On Wall Street (VOWS) Announces Tenth Annual Veteran Symposium

Military veterans, spouses and corporate hiring managers are invited to virtually attend the 10 th Annual Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Symposium on November 9, 2020, from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm ET. VOWS is a consortium of more than 100 firms dedicated to honoring former and current military personnel by facilitating career and business opportunities in financial services and beyond. Citi is the host for this year's Symposium.

The VOWS Symposium brings transitioning veterans and spouses together with senior corporate leaders, hiring managers and other key leaders from government and the financial services industry. This year's Symposium will convene leading thinkers and stakeholders to discuss the transition into the civilian workforce, with a focus on the resiliency and transferable skills of military veterans and their spouses.

Registrants will hear from top officials and industry leaders, including General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19 th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Citi CEO Michael Corbat, who will discuss the importance of career development and retention of veterans in the workforce. The full-day event will also feature a discussion on resiliency in a pandemic-affected environment, as well as workshops to help veterans and military spouses learn essential job-search skills, such as building strong resumes and networking in a virtual world. The Symposium is designed to encourage organizations to collaborate, develop, and share recruiting and retention best practices.

Featured speakers include:

General Joseph Dunford, USMC, 19 th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Michael Corbat, CEO, Citi

Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation

Suni Harford, President, UBS Asset Management; Co-founder of VOWS

Nick Lane, President, Equitable

Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage, Cushman & Wakefield

Christopher Perkins, Managing Director, Citi; Co-founder of VOWS

Christiana Riley, CEO, Deutsche Bank Americas

Gary Shedlin, Chief Financial Officer, BlackRock

Ed Skyler, Head of Global Public Affairs, Citi

Head of Global Public Affairs, Citi Liz Wessel, CEO and Co-founder, WayUp

Jake Wood, CEO, Team Rubicon; Author of "Once a Warrior: How One Veteran Found a New Mission Closer to Home"

Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and Co-founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation

Registration to the virtual 2020 VOWS Symposium is open until November 6, 2020. Register here.

"At Citi, our veteran colleagues are some of the most resilient and team-oriented among us," said Michael Corbat, CEO, Citi. "We're honored to host this year's Symposium and continue supporting the veteran community with resources and opportunities for career development, especially as we all continue to navigate the realities of COVID-19."

With the help of its long-standing strategic philanthropic partner, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, VOWS promotes career development, support and retention of veterans throughout the global financial services industry. VOWS has helped raise over $10 million to support the Bob Woodruff Foundation as they invest in best-in-class programs that empower impacted veterans, service members and their family members across the nation.

"Through the generous and visionary support of the VOWS partner firms, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is delivering measurable impact at a time when our nation's veterans and their families need our help more than ever," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO, Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We are proud to partner with VOWS as they work to elevate industry awareness of veterans employment initiatives and to empower veterans to pursue careers that utilize their unique skillset to the fullest."

This year's Symposium also marks the launch of a new, flagship recruiting platform for transitioning veterans through a partnership with WayUp, a venture-backed startup that partners with companies to help them virtually recruit qualified, diverse candidates. As the go-to job platform for over 5.7 million users, WayUp is known for helping early-career candidates launch their careers. Veterans who register for the Symposium will be able to create a free candidate profile on WayUp that highlights their unique skill set. From there, the platform will match them with open roles with top employers across the country while providing assistance throughout the entire recruitment process - including offering interview prep materials, veteran-specific webinar content, soft-skills feedback, and more. Employers on the WayUp platform will also have the ability to quickly and efficiently search for veteran candidates using a veteran sourcing tool, which will be offered to all VOWS companies free of charge.

"At WayUp, we know that military veterans are a great asset for companies and possess a multitude of talents and leadership skills," said Liz Wessel, CEO and Co-founder, WayUp. "We also know that if organizations continue using rigid and old-fashioned hiring practices, they won't be able to attract veteran candidates. This is just one of the many reasons we're incredibly proud to be partnering with the Bob Woodruff Foundation and VOWS on this impactful initiative, and are excited to provide employers with a unique sourcing tool that will help them effectively hire more veteran candidates."

For more information on VOWS, visit http://veteransonwallstreet.com.

About Veterans on Wall Street

Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) is a consortium of more than 100 financial services firms and other companies dedicated to honoring former and current military personnel by facilitating career and business opportunities. For more information, please visit www.veteransonwallstreet.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Veterans-on-Wall-Street-VOWS.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About WayUp

WayUp is a venture-backed startup that partners with companies to help them virtually recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. We offer flexible solutions to help employers source and screen for their roles, all focusing on achieving diversity goals, providing actionable insights throughout the process, and giving all candidates an exceptional experience. Founded in July 2014, WayUp was named by CNN as one of the 30 most innovative companies changing the world. With WayUp, employers — like Nasdaq, Unilever, and thousands more — fill their talent pipeline with qualified, diverse candidates faster than ever. With diversity and inclusion at the forefront of the platform, WayUp is changing how companies hire while getting top, diverse talent hired. For more information, please visit: https://www.wayup.com/employers/

