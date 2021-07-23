Veterans Guardian Announces Plans For Exponential Growth

PINEHURST, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting, a firm that helps veterans achieve the VA disability rating they are medically eligible for, today announced plans for continued company growth into 2022. The company moved swiftly to adjust to COVID-19 challenges and hired 71 employees in 2020 with an additional 40 hires by mid-2021.

Veterans Guardian has grown by 511.11% from 2019-2021 with 74% of the staff consisting of veterans, veteran spouses, or active-duty spouses. Since the inception of the company in 2017, they've hired 116 veterans and created over 170 jobs nationwide with no plans to slow down.

Visit https://vetsguardian.com/ to learn more.

"Veterans Guardian has grown despite the pandemic and is looking to expand our operating footprint," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian."We intend to continue our growth by hiring 150 new employees within the coming year."

Veterans Guardian plans to increase its workforce and create additional offices in the southeast. The plans to grow are based on the ever-increasing demand for assistance with VA disability claims. The company boasts a 90% success rate in getting veterans an increase in benefits and has over 2000 positive reviews across various platforms. Much of the growth can be attributed to referrals from satisfied veterans.

As of June 2021, the company has been able to assist, on average, 240 veterans per state successfully increase their benefits, and has impacted the economy by generating $1,820,373 in additional benefits per state, per year.

Veterans Guardian recently won the 2021 BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. The Torch Award honors companies that demonstrate a high level of integrity when conducting business. They won the same award in 2020. Veterans Guardian also won the AMVETS Employer of the Year Award in 2020 and 2019, the HireVETS Platinum and Gold Medallion Awards, the 2021 Military Friendly Company Top Ten Employer, and the 2021 Military Spouse Friendly Company Award.

"Over the past year, Veterans Guardian has been fortunate enough to give back to the community," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian, "this year, we've partnered/sponsored over 41 local and national charities with overall donations totaling $109,000 so far."

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filing consulting firm that helps veterans achieve the VA disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for due to their honorable service to our nation.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-guardian-announces-plans-for-exponential-growth-301339608.html

SOURCE Veterans Guardian