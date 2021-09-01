WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Education Project (VEP) is proud to announce the release of its new research study, "Off The Mark: The Limitations of Instructional Spending Tests for College Accountability".

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Education Project (VEP) is proud to announce the release of its new research study, "Off The Mark: The Limitations of Instructional Spending Tests for College Accountability". VEP commissioned this research in collaboration with Jason Delisle and Andrew Gillen to study the impacts of regulating how schools utilize their spending to determine eligibility for VA benefits. The results of our study cast serious doubt on how effective these types of measures would be at protecting Student Veterans from attending poorly performing schools.

The Veterans Education Project is calling on lawmakers to consider the facts and data surrounding the potential negative impacts that any changes to regulations around things like GI Bill eligibility would have. VEP believes that protecting Student Veterans and their benefits includes not having them forcibly blocked from using those benefits or being barred from attending the schools they choose.

The Veterans Education Project advocates for Student Veterans and their families' rights to fair and open access to the benefits they have earned.

Media Contact: Stephen Patterson Steve@theVEP.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-education-project-releases-new-study-301367406.html

SOURCE The Veterans Education Project