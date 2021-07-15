Veterans Affairs Canada Announces Funding For The Canadian Research And Mapping Association

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian should have an opportunity to learn about Canada's military history to honour the achievements and sacrifices of our Veterans.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, announced funding of up to $150,000 over two years for the Canadian Research and Mapping Association in support of Project '44 : Forgotten Fronts.

Similar to Project '44: The Road to Liberation , another project developed by the Canadian Research and Mapping Association with support from Veterans Affairs Canada, the online project will include a series of web maps, story maps, and interactive infographics to provide Canadians with a deeper understanding of the Second World War.

This new initiative will focus on four key areas: the home front, the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan, Hong Kong, and the Aleutian Island Campaign. It will highlight home defence in Canada, Canada's contribution to the British Commonwealth Training Plan, and two key battles that Canada was engaged with in the Pacific theatre of operations.

Project '44: Forgotten Fronts will be funded through Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program, which provides funding to organizations undertaking remembrance initiatives.

Quotes

"While the Second World War was a pivotal moment in our military history - one that saw more than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders serve here at home and around the world - there are still more stories that need to be told. I'm grateful to the Canadian Research and Mapping Association for working to make sure that more Canadians can learn about some of our lesser-known contributions in the Second World War, and I'm proud that we're able to provide them with the funding that will allow them to launch Forgotten Fronts."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The stories of the brave men and women that fought during the Second World War must be known to all. I'm proud that the federal government will provide this funding so that generations to come will have the opportunity to learn about Canada's role during the pivotal moment of our history. As men and women were sent abroad, we have a duty to honour and remember them."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell

"Project '44 Forgotten Fronts is a free online project that will allow Canadians to explore the lesser-known aspects of Canada during the Second World War. Through our web map, Canadians will be able to explore the Battles of Hong Kong and Kiska Island in the Pacific, learn about the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan in Canada, and discover what was happening on the home front in and around their own communities."

Nathan Kehler , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Project '44

Quick facts

Through the Commemorative Partnership Program, Veterans Affairs Canada supports projects that are designed to honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served.

The Canadian Research and Mapping Association is a not-for-profit, Veteran-led organization that aims to make military history accessible to the public.

