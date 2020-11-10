Veterans Affairs Canada Announces $20 Million To Support Veterans Organizations

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced $20 million in new funding to create a temporary Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. This will provide financial support to Veterans organizations who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and who are in need of immediate support.

The global pandemic has had an impact on Veterans, their families, and the organizations that serve them. Many of these organizations are experiencing financial hardship and find themselves at risk of closure, which has complicated their ability to provide services to Veterans.

The $20 million will be provided in the form of grants to non-profit and charitable Veterans organizations, including The Royal Canadian Legion ( $14 million), ANAVETS ( $1 million), True Patriot Love ( $1.5 million) and VETS Canada ($850,000) to cover a portion of their operating expenditures. These payments will all be made before the end of the year.

Additionally, an application process is now open for the remainder of this fund so that additional Veterans organizations affected by COVID-19 may access support.

"Since the pandemic began, it's been one of my top priorities to ensure that our community partners are able to continue to provide the vital support they offer Veterans right across the country. The Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund will provide them with the resources they need to weather this difficult period, and I hope that Canadians will continue to support them as they always so generously do."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"This is what we have been waiting for to help our Branches with their operational costs and longer term survival during the pandemic. We have unfortunately lost Branches over recent weeks and do not want any others to close. We thank Veterans Affairs Canada for this critical funding to help ensure our Branches' important work to support our Veterans can continue."

Thomas D. Irvine, CD, Dominion President, The Royal Canadian Legion

"This funding will ensure that ANAVETS Units will be able to continue their mandate to assist Veterans and their families and provide social support and camaraderie to those in our communities. We would like to thank Minister MacAulay and the Government of Canada for securing this funding."

Jerome Burke, Dominion President The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVETS)

"COVID-19 has impacted the lives of every Canadian and Veterans are not exempt. Over the past seven months the number of Veterans requiring our support has increased as a direct result of the pandemic. This funding will allow us to keep our doors open and to help us keep up with the need."

Debbie Lowther, Co-founder VETS Canada

"True Patriot Love Foundation is deeply appreciative of being chosen as a recipient of the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. As Canada's leading foundation supporting the military and Veteran community, our core focus is to raise awareness around the impacts of military service and fund vital programs across the country for those most in need. As with many charitable organizations, the pandemic has presented us with significant challenges in being able to carry out our important work. This grant is much needed, and will ensure we can continue to support the Veteran community that needs us now more than ever."

Nick Booth, CEO, True Patriot Love Foundation

