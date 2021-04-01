Veterans 4 Child Rescue Deploys Leading-Edge Technology To Battle Age-Old Human Trafficking Problem

TUCSON, Ariz., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets 4 Child Rescue (V4CR), a non-profit organization formed in 2017 and dedicated to fighting child rape trafficking, announced today that they have adopted the industry leading investigation case management system from Austin, TX based Case Closed Software™.

According to a V4CR spokesperson, their non-profit's mission is 3-fold:

Nationwide alert : Provide nationwide attention to the prevalence of child rape trafficking that is rampant in all 50 states. This is done through traditional media, social media and our Nationwide Volunteer program. Arrest child predators : An investigative team uses their military and law enforcement experience to run operations in conjunction with local/federal law enforcement and district attorneys to arrest predators that prey on children and to ensure that they will see the cases through to conviction. Protect our children : The V4CR Nationwide Volunteer program provides educational outreach programs to arm citizens with the necessary tools to protect their children and maintain safe communities.

" V4CR is fully committed to the rescue of children, and we're investing in the best technologies possible to assist us. Case Closed Software is a huge part of that strategy," says V4CR Founder and Veteran Navy SEAL Craig "Sawman" Sawyer." With these leading-edge tools, we can ensure the evidence will be processed optimally and the predators brought to legal account behind bars where they can harm no more."

Craig grew up near Houston, TX, got his tactical start in the U.S. Marine Corps, and quickly transitioned to the U.S. Navy to pursue high-level Special Operations as a U.S. Navy SEAL. As an Operator on the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (DEVGRU), Craig gained critical combat experience that is now being utilized to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Because of his experience as a federal criminal investigator, Craig is uniquely qualified to run joint sting operations with law enforcement agencies and allied Non-Governmental Organizations.

Case Closed Software, founded in 2016 by Austin TX entrepreneur Douglas Wood, provides V4CR with robust software designed to assist in their fight against human trafficking and child rape. The software helps V4CR track the entire case lifecycle from tips to post-prosecution, and has revolutionized their ability to work more cases, arrest more perpetrators, and most importantly rescue more children.

" With all of our law enforcement connections and investigators, we needed a platform that will allow us to better our operations and use our resources to their full capacity," added Pete McCarthy, the director of investigations at V4CR. " Case Closed Software gives us end-to-end case management with a configurable workflow, tips and leads management, evidence tracking, operations planning, multi-language support, and a host of other powerful features including entity deconfliction and visualization."

Media Contact: Jeanette Carlisle 520-210-7499 306376@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veterans-4-child-rescue-deploys-leading-edge-technology-to-battle-age-old-human-trafficking-problem-301260545.html

SOURCE Veterans 4 Child Rescue