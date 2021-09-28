Veteran Trial Lawyers From Heim, Payne & Chorush Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four partners from Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush have been honored for their work in intellectual property litigation by Texas Super Lawyers following a rigorous peer-review and selection process to compile the prestigious 2021 list.

Firm co-founder and managing director Mike Heim earned the added distinction of being named among the Top 100 lawyers in Houston overall across all practice specialties. In addition to Mr. Heim, firm co-founders Les Payne and Russell Chorush and partner Eric Enger earned repeat recognition from Super Lawyers.

The four are part of a Heim, Payne & Chorush trial team with a national reputation for obtaining large verdicts, settlements and licensing agreements in litigation involving a wide range of patented technology. Their expertise includes patent-related appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as inter partes review proceedings at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

With a rare combination of courtroom experience and engineering and scientific backgrounds, Heim, Payne & Chorush lawyers have earned record settlements in patent-related antitrust litigation against pharmaceutical companies that abuse patent laws to maintain an anticompetitive advantage.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. Each year, less than 5 percent of attorneys in Texas are named to the overall list, which is published in Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For the complete list, visit www.superlawyers.com.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, the firm takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

