Veteran Trial Lawyer Mary Goodrich Nix Joins Dallas Trial Boutique

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, one of the most recognized and respected trial boutiques in Texas, has announced that experienced trial attorney Mary Goodrich Nix has joined the firm as a partner.

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, one of the most recognized and respected trial boutiques in Texas, has announced that experienced trial attorney Mary Goodrich Nix has joined the firm as a partner.

"Mary's courtroom experience, including in the areas of trade secret and employment disputes, is a perfect fit with our existing team," says name partner Michael K. Hurst. "I've had the pleasure of working with Mary in the past and we have secured large jury verdicts and successful arbitration results together. She is always prepared, creative, and tenacious in representing her client."

Managing Partner Eric Pinker added, "As we move into a post-pandemic legal environment, her skills and expertise will be invaluable. She is an outstanding attorney and a leader, and we're delighted to be able to welcome her into the Firm."

Ms. Nix has tried and arbitrated cases throughout Texas and across the United States and has managed nationwide legal teams for corporate clients with multistate operations. She also has frequently worked with international organizations to oversee the pursuit or defense of domestic disputes.

"The opportunity to work with Mike, Eric, Michael, Chris, and the many other talented lawyers and support staff at this firm is incredibly exciting," says Ms. Nix. "I have always admired Mike Lynn, and I had the benefit of working for and with Michael Hurst when I was an associate and a young partner. We tried several cases and celebrated a lot of successes together. I consider many of the attorneys and staff to be some of my closest friends and coming to work here with them feels a bit like coming home."

Ms. Nix has extensive experience in a wide variety of litigation matters affecting the employer-employee relationship and disputes between competitors. She also has experience managing corporate investigations. Her work frequently involves assisting companies in identifying protectable intellectual property and pursuing litigation to safeguard proprietary and trade secret information from theft and disclosure. She also frequently defends companies accused of violating non-compete, non-solicit, or non-disclosure agreements, or of stealing confidential information.

Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Nix joins the firm from Holland & Knight, where she served as co-chair of the firm's Trade Secrets and Restrictive Covenants Team.

Ms. Nix earned her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, and her undergraduate degree from Baylor University. For her complex commercial and employment litigation work, she was awarded the prestigious BTI Client Service All-Star Award in 2020, a distinction awarded by in-house counsel to less than 500 attorneys worldwide. Ms. Nix was one of only 11 attorneys in Dallas and 19 attorneys statewide who received this distinction.

She was named a Best Lawyer in America in Employment Litigation in 2020 and 2021, and a Texas Super Lawyer every year since 2012. She was selected to serve on Sedona Conference's Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets, and the 2021 Sedona Conference on Remote Case Management of IP Proceedings. She has held numerous professional leadership positions in her career, including with the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, and the Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm whose philosophy is based on trial-tested experience, creativity, and an uncompromising will to win. For the past four years, the firm has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession. The firm has also received numerous accolades by The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer, and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

The lawyers at Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann try business disputes of all types, including breach of contract, intellectual property and trade secret, class action, financial services, securities, breach of fiduciary duty, employment, and professional malpractice cases. To learn more, visit www.lynnllp.com .

Media Contact: Barry Pound800-559-4534 barry@androvett.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-trial-lawyer-mary-goodrich-nix-joins-dallas-trial-boutique-301293942.html

SOURCE Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP