Veteran Trial Lawyer Gibbs Henderson Joins Fears Nachawati Law Firm

DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fears Nachawati Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of veteran trial lawyer Gibbs Henderson, adding significant expertise to the firm's litigation, mass torts, mesothelioma and public client practice groups.

Mr. Henderson has a wide range of experience representing individuals injured by dangerous products and negligent corporate practices. He served as lead counsel for the Plaintiffs' Liaison Committee of the Zimmer Durom Cup MDL in the District Court of New Jersey. His work on behalf of those injured by the defective metal-on-metal Zimmer Durom Cup hip implant resulted in jury verdicts that were among the Top 50 in California in 2015 and Top 20 in California in 2019, according to the verdict tracking service TopVerdict.com. He has also prevailed in jury trials on behalf of individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma following exposure to asbestos-containing products, including multimillion-dollar verdicts in Missouri and Tennessee.

"Mass tort litigation is complex and requires a special set of skills and experience," said firm co-founder Bryan Fears . " Gibbs has demonstrated that he can manage these complicated disputes from filing all the way to a jury trial and prevail."

A 2003 University of Texas School of Law graduate, Mr. Henderson began his legal career by serving as a law clerk for former U.S. District Judge Harry Lee Hudspeth in the Western District of Texas. He has been recognized by his peers for inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list in 2021 and Texas Super Lawyers: Rising Stars lists in 2008, 2010, 2016, and 2017. He was also selected as a "Top 40 Under 40" member by the National Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only honor.

"One of the firm's primary goals is to press to trial in an era where individual rights are being eroded by the influence peddling of big business," said firm co-founder Majed Nachawati . "Our coalition of trial attorneys will take as many cases to trial as possible to restore legal rights that are increasingly inaccessible to each and every American. Justice will prevail."

Mr. Henderson joins a Fears Nachawati trial team actively involved in mass torts and multidistrict litigation related to defective surgical mesh products and talcum powder-based products, as well as cancer-causing products like Bayer AG's Roundup weed killer and the paraquat-based Gramoxone herbicide. The firm's public client practice represents state, regional and local governments suffering from the widespread effects from highly addictive prescription opioids and water contamination caused by PFAS "forever chemicals."

"Litigation can be such a traumatic experience and invasive process for plaintiffs. Many of them are dealing with a chronic illness or serious injury and have never been involved in a lawsuit before," Mr. Henderson said. "I see my role as that of a guide for our clients, not only fighting on their behalf with corporate wrongdoers but helping them through a long and difficult process."

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The largest and most diverse products liability law firm in the nation, Fears | Nachawati was ranked No. 1 nationally in product liability filings in federal court over the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com .

