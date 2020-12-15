Veteran Mortgage Pro Joins First Community Mortgage's Correspondent Division

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Atlanta-based Toby W. Foster as Account Executive in its Delegated Correspondent Division. He has almost 30 years of diverse mortgage experience and will work with correspondent lenders in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country, initially focusing on the Southeast.

"Toby has extensive experience in Retail, Wholesale and Correspondent lending, and has a special affinity for Correspondent lending, which makes him a great liaison to our partners in that space," says Dan Smith, President of First Community Mortgage. "His enthusiasm and excellence in the Correspondent space is a great match for our dedication and continued growth in that area."

Smith notes that Foster is a second-generation mortgage pro, his father having been a mortgage industry icon. Foster also is former President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia, and has received awards and recognition from MBAG, as well as other mortgage industry organizations and former employers. He is based in First Community Mortgage's Atlanta office, from which he connects with partners nationally.

"First Community Mortgage's leadership has the same passion for Correspondent lending that I do, so joining this organization is a terrific fit," Foster says. "Likewise, FCM is large enough to provide my correspondent partners with important basics like competitive pricing, but not so big that execution and delivery is in any way sacrificed. We're committed to forming true partnerships, efficiently purchasing saleable mortgage loans."

Away from the office, Foster is invested in youth sports and mentoring and has been a youth baseball coach for 10 years. He also serves as Chair of the Douglasville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board ( Douglasville, GA) and in Spring 2021 will complete his MBA at Mercer University, which he is excited to do as he turns 50. Foster and his wife reside in Douglasville and have a daughter in college and a son in high school.

FCM's Atlanta office is located in Buckhead, the city's financial center. First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It is on track to fund over $3 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Toby W. Foster (NMLS # 1831845) can be reached at 770-861-3853 or Toby.Foster@fcmpartners.com .

Media inquiriesB. Andrew (Drew) Plant678-637-5532 261362@email4pr.com

First Community Mortgage Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing731-610-1504

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-mortgage-pro-joins-first-community-mortgages-correspondent-division-301193113.html

SOURCE First Community Mortgage