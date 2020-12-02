Veteran-led Business, Trash Sergeant Earns Its Stripes

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A veteran-owned North Texas business that services apartment communities and HOAs across the lone star state is rebranding itself to align with its veteran leadership. CTB Multifamily Services has served communities with construction and trash services since 2016, and its valet trash business has grown to service communities with more than 13,000 units in Houston, Dallas and Austin. That growth has inspired a rebrand of the valet trash business, which provides nightly doorstep trash pick-up for apartment residents. As of December 1 st, 2020, the company will be renamed Trash Sergeant and market itself with a military theme. The new logo of the company will feature military stencil lettering and three chevrons to signify the rank of sergeant used across multiple military services and professional organizations.

"We've had tremendous growth in the valet trash segment of our business," said Trent Wood, company president and U.S. Army veteran. "As a result, we feel that it's important for the valet trash business to stand on its own from a marketing and sales perspective in order for it to reach its full potential." Mr. Wood, who served in the Field Artillery branch of the Army, is quick to point out that the service his company provides pales in comparison to the sacrifice of soldiers, sailors and airmen serving in the military. He instead sees the theme as an opportunity to honor those that have served, as well as champion servanthood as a hallmark of the business.

Lance Borden, who serves as the company's vice president, graduated from West Point and earned the Bronze Star medal while serving in the Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. "The Latin root of the word sergeant actually means 'servant' or 'to serve'," said Mr. Borden, "and we strive to provide a high level of service to both the residents of our communities and the property owners and managers that take care of them."

As of December 1 st, the company will add its 40 th apartment community to its customer base, with the goal of doubling in size over the next five years. The company will continue to provide construction and maintenance services under the name CTB Multifamily Services.

CTB Multifamily Services d.b.a. Trash Sergeant is a veteran-owned and led business servicing apartment communities in three major metropolitan areas with valet trash and bulk trash haul-away services. For more information, visit www.trashsergeant.com.

