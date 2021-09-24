Veteran Healthcare Executive Joins Fast-Growing Success TMS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Success TMS, the second largest TMS provider in the world, announced today that veteran healthcare executive, Yvonne Diaz, has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. At Success TMS, Diaz will be responsible for overall operations of its existing 30 patient care sites as well as leading the company's growth which is expected to triple its size over the next two years. In addition, Diaz will oversee several corporate functions: Talent acquisition and Employee Engagement, HR Management, Facilities and Logistics Management, Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management and general day-to-day operations.

Diaz spent the last 30 years as a healthcare executive at Baptist Health South Florida, Catholic Health East in Pennsylvania, and Stamford Health in Connecticut. "Yvonne is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization, operational accountability and laser focus service excellence. A seasoned transformational leader, Diaz, will help Success TMS expand our reach to help more patients and strengthen our corporate culture of supporting our staff who deliver life changing therapies with empathy, care, and compassion - the 'Success TMS Way,'" said Jonathan Michel, Founder & CEO.

"I am honored and incredibly energized to join a company whose sole mission is to transform people 's lives one patient at a time," said Diaz. "Many of us at Success TMS have experienced the loss of a loved one due to depression and that is what makes us so determined to improve mental health and wellness in the communities we serve."

Diaz earned her Bachelor degree in Business from Florida International University and her MBA in Healthcare Administration from St. Thomas University in Miami, FL. She is also a Fellow of the Healthcare Advisory Board in Washington, DC.

Success TMS has provided over 250,000 treatments in just 3 short years at 30 patient care sites in 6 states. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a safe FDA-approved drug- free alternative for those who suffer from depression and have not had success with more traditional approaches. Covered by most major insurances, 68% of TMS patients achieve significant improvement in just one course of treatments and 45% achieve complete remission, with patient outcomes far outperforming traditional medications. Success TMS has locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Milwaukee, and Nevada.

