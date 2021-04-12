Veteran Brings Experienced Security Business To Arizona

PHOENIX, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading security integrator Surveillance Secure - that consults, designs, installs and supports a full range of enterprise grade technology for commercial clients, is opening the brand's first franchise location in Phoenix. The new location has been awarded to Colorado military veteran and entrepreneur Jason Bimber and is set to open this upcoming May that will serve central Arizona including communities like Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler and Glendale.

Bimber's professional background in security will serve as a great asset to Surveillance Secure and local businesses in Phoenix. He has a master's in security management and owns franchise locations with Signal 88, a mobile patrol franchise which supplies clients with security guard services. Bimber's decision to open his own Surveillance Secure location came from the steady customer demand for electronic security from his Signal 88 customers. He admired the capabilities and enterprise-grade technology of Surveillance Secure products and services that he can now provide his existing customers. Bimber has hired a great team to support the community in Phoenix and has plans to add more team members in the future. With the support of the security integrator brand, Bimber is looking forward to hitting the ground running in Phoenix this spring for a successful start.

"I myself have witnessed the demand for products and services offered by Surveillance Secure," stated Bimber. "I am thrilled to provide my current and new customers an all-around security service that is unlike any other brand on the market today. Based on the proven business success of Surveillance Secure, I am ready to serve the community of Phoenix."

Founded in 2006 and franchising since 2019, Surveillance Secure has been a proven security industry leader, serving commercial clients in six states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Colorado and Washington D.C. The rapidly expanding franchise services the electronic security needs of commercial, retail, education and government clients for security cameras, access control systems, alarm & video monitoring solutions, and video image analytic software. The brand provides the latest surveillance and access control technology and ongoing support for all installation projects and cameras that meet the requirements and timeline of end users.

"We are excited to open our first Phoenix location with well-experienced and customer-centric focused franchisee Jason Bimber," stated Surveillance Secure CEO and founder Kim Hartman. "Jason's previous security and military background will greatly benefit the residents of Phoenix and the entire Surveillance Secure brand."

Including a franchise fee of $45,000 for a smaller market, and up to $90,000 for a larger market, the overall investment range to open a Surveillance Secure location is $135,000- $242,000. Additionally, the brand offers franchisees large, exclusive territories, allowing them to control entire urban metro areas.

Surveillance Secure has partnered with Oakscale for its franchise development efforts.

For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit https://surveillancesecurefranchise.com/

For more information on Surveillance Secure Phoenix, visit https://surveillancesecurephoenix.com/

About Surveillance SecureFounded in 2006 and franchising since 2019, Surveillance Secure is a security integrator that brings a full range of enterprise grade security technology to its clients. The brand consults, designs, installs and supports clients by helping provide them with operational insight and business solutions. The brand currently has four locations and operates in seven states. For more information about Surveillance Secure, please visit: https://surveillancesecure.com/

