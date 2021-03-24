Vestaron Announces Partnership With Bee Friendly Farming

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestaron, a leader in the evolution of agricultural environmental science, is proud to announce a collaboration with Bee Friendly Farming ® (BFF). This partnership represents the two groups' shared mission to promote and protect honey bees and their vital role as agricultural pollinators.

The BFF program enables farmers to become Bee Friendly Farming Certified by implementing practices that promote, protect and preserve bee health. This includes offering nutrition and habitat for bees and implementing bee-safe integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

With revolutionary peptide-empowered technology, Vestaron innovations work in collaboration with nature to target invasive pests while being soft on bees, farm workers, mammals, fish and natural enemies of pests.

"Bee Friendly Farming is a natural partner for us at Vestaron because we share the priorities of working collaboratively with farmers to implement practices and technology that keep our bee populations healthy," says Ben Cicora, SVP sales and marketing at Vestaron. "We know that farmers trust and respect the work of Bee Friendly Farming and the Pollinator Partnership in this space and look forward to helping them grow and share their mission."

In this three-year commitment, Vestaron will donate $30,000 to Bee Friendly Farming and support the program through a variety of promotional initiatives. Cicora has also been nominated to serve on the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign's Pesticide Education Task Force.

"The Bee Friendly Farming program that Pollinator Partnership developed has grown to cover more than 65,000 certified acres of farmland in the US and Canada in 2020 alone," says Laurie Davies Adams, president and CEO of Pollinator Partnership. "That growth is thanks in large part to our close collaboration with growers and the dedicated sponsors like Vestaron who understand the importance of working with farmers to protect bee health."

Vestaron has developed a proprietary platform for the optimization, production and delivery of peptide-based crop protection. Leading with Spear ®, a biopesticide with a novel mode of action, Vestaron is gaining market share in crops like almonds and pistachios that are strongly dependent on bees as pollinators.

To learn more about Vestaron's commitment to honey bee health and about this partnership, visit vestaron.com/beefriendly.

About VestaronVestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective chemistries that address proven targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, a 2020 THRIVE Top 50 Growth-Stage honoree, and the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020.

About Bee Friendly FarmingBee Friendly Farming ® is a farm certification program dedicated to providing farmers science-based guidelines to provide a healthy habitat for managed and native pollinators on their operations. Since 2013, the program has certified over 800 farms across North America through an online self-certification. Bee Friendly Farming is an initiative of Pollinator Partnership, the world's largest non-profit dedicated exclusively to the protection and promotion of pollinators and their ecosystems. For more information about Pollinator Partnership and Bee Friendly Farming, visit pollinator.org/bff or Bee Friendly Farming on Facebook.

