Vessl Teams Up With The American Cancer Society For Breast Cancer Awareness

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessl, Inc., owners of the Vessl™ technology and the ready-to-drink tea brand Tea of a Kind, announced today that the company is joining forces with the American Cancer Society in its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC) Campaign. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, thousands of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members are uniting to make the greatest impact to save lives and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone at the (MSABC) "Strides Ride." The Strides Ride is a drive-through event with stops throughout the greater Phoenix area. This non-competitive, inspirational event raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

In a show of support, Vessl™ will donate five percent of all Tea of a Kind™ sales through the month of October to the (MSABC) Phoenix Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

"As a breast cancer survivor, I couldn't be more thrilled with the collaboration between Tea of a Kind™ and the American Cancer Society. Not only do I believe in the cause, I've lived it, and know that, together, we will make an enormous positive impact on the lives of others," commented Cynthia Kotsay-Apodaca, wife of Walter Apodaca, founder of Vessl. Vessl is a Tempe-based company dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and redefining eCommerce. "Vessl is happy to participate and help this great cause. Service to communities and sustainable solutions are two of our values," stated Walter Apodaca.

Vessl™ ambassadors including NFL great Marshawn Lynch and GRAMMY ® Award-winning artist Miguel will help to promote the MSABC Campaign through social media to their audiences.

"As a stage 4 cancer survivor of 14 years, I am always thinking about what I put in my body. The collaboration between the American Cancer Society and Tea of a Kind™ is the perfect fit because not only is the tea delicious, but the ingredients are 100% natural and do not contain any artificial sweeteners or preservatives," commented Lena Spotleson, Senior Community Development Manager - Strides Mega Events, American Cancer Society.

Thousands of local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members are uniting to make the greatest impact to save lives and ensure no one faces breast cancer alone at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer "Strides Ride." The Strides Ride is a drive-through event with stops throughout the greater Phoenix area. This non-competitive, inspirational event raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

WHEN: Oct. 24, 2020. Ride begins at 7 a.m.

WHERE: Greater Phoenix Area

BACKGROUND: Last year, 24,000 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Phoenix participants raised $1.1 million for the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's likely to be most treatable. In 2020, more than 276,400 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,170 will die from the disease this year. About 2,600 men also are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with 520 deaths. Since 1993, more than 15 million supporters have raised more than $935 million to help end breast cancer. https://www.cancer.org/

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. ( www.vesslinc.com) is a privately owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining eCommerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl™ closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl sells its Vessl™ closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own brands Tea of a Kind ( www.drinkteaofakind.com), its subsidiary Virdi, LLC's brand Kalvara( www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, COO, at (949) 678-7338 or Daniel@vesslinc.com for further information. Join us @teaofakind.

