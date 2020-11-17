Vessel Launches New At-Home Wellness Tracking Solution

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessel launches today with a new at-home wellness tracking solution that helps you to access, understand, and optimize your health and wellness from the comfort of home. With Vessel, users can test 10 different health metrics in less than 10 minutes for as little as $10 per card. Today's technology provides people with unprecedented data on their bodies, with many people relying on devices that help to track sleep, steps, and recovery, among other wellness indicators. Vessel represents the continuation of this trend, tracking what's going on inside your body--nutrients, hydration, stress--and guiding you in your pursuit of better.

"Vessel is a very personal endeavor for me," said Jon Carder, Founder and CEO of Vessel. "About five years ago, I started to notice low energy, poor sleep, and brain fog. I was taking a multivitamin, but it wasn't doing much. After several specialized doctor visits and lab tests, I learned that I was deficient in important nutrients such as magnesium. I started taking custom supplements and made changes to my diet; within two months I was back to consistent energy levels and sleeping soundly. The whole process cost me about $1,000. There needed to be a better way, and now there is. Vessel is cost-effective, easy to use, and can be done entirely from home."

To start on their journeys to better, users simply need to urinate on one of the wellness cards, scan the card using the Vessel app, and receive their "low," "good," or "high" biomarker ratings to determine what may be affecting things like their energy, stress, and immunity. Biomarkers tested include Vitamin B7 (Biotin), Vitamin B9 (Folate), hydration, Vitamin C, Cortisol, Magnesium, Ketone A (AcAc), Ketone B (BHB), pH, Creatinine, and Calcium. The app then provides tailored plans to help users instantly understand what nutrition and lifestyle changes will make the biggest impact for them. Vessel's app also offers grocery delivery and customized supplements based on your test results to make achieving optimal wellness easy. Daily, weekly, and monthly membership packages are available, although Vessel recommends weekly testing, which is available for as low as $35 per month.

Commenting on how in-home wellness testing will transform people's lives, David Larson, M.D., Vessel's Chief Medical Officer, said, "It's time to stop listening to everyone else and to start listening to your own body. With Vessel, you can uncover personal data that can empower you to make meaningful and positive changes to your energy, mood, mental clarity, sleep, immunity, and more from the safety and comfort of home."

Vessel wellness cards have undergone extensive third-party testing to validate their use and reliability. The website and app also provide links to more than 200 scientific studies that show how different biomarker ratings affect the way you feel. Vessel wellness memberships are available for purchase at www.vesselhealth.com and the app is available to download via the Apple App Store. Every purchase supports Vitamin Angels , a charity providing lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition.

Vessel works with some of the best doctors, nutritionists, and scientists to create its wellness cards and build food, supplement, and lifestyle recommendations tailored to you based on your results. A variety of membership plans enable you to see how your diet, supplements, and lifestyle affect your body over time.

