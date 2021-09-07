Verywell Launches Health Divide Series: Reducing Health Disparities Faced By People Of Color

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Health , announced the launch of its Health Divide editorial series, addressing health disparities faced by people of color. As part of an ongoing program, the current series, " Health Divide: Breast Cancer and Black Women ," aims to empower Black readers at the doctor's office so they can achieve better health outcomes.

"Breast Cancer statistics for Black women show poorer outcomes and higher mortality rates due to delayed diagnosis and treatment - which result from socioeconomic gaps and lack of access to quality care," said Jessica Shepherd, MD, Verywell Health Chief Medical Officer and a board-certified OB/GYN. "We launched this series to spearhead overdue change, provide inclusive medical information and acknowledge the unique medical challenges faced by Black women."

Features for the "Breast Cancer and Black Women" series provide Black readers with a compassionate outlet that caters to their specific needs, including a comprehensive educational overview curated by doctors on prevention, causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment. Real patient stories from three Black women offer exclusive insights on living with the disease firsthand, and an "Ask the Expert" tool with Dr. Shepherd shares direct medical advice in a Q&A format. Commentary and patient experiences from the Health Divide series will also further inform Verywell Health's current core content to enhance experiences for Black readers coming to the site for guidance and solutions.

Verywell Health collaborated with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, to help build Health Divide as a personal and authoritative health destination. "BCRF has been key in connecting us with researchers and people living with breast cancer. Together, we've created a trustworthy series built on guidance where Black patients are a priority," said Sara Michael, Verywell Health General Manager.

"Highlighting the voices of the Black community is critical in underscoring the unacceptable disparities in breast cancer outcomes," said Meghan Finn, BCRF Chief Communications and Engagement Officer. "BCRF has long been committed to sharing these voices, including through our storytelling initiative, Research Is the Reason. We're proud to partner with Verywell Health to shine light on these poignant and necessary stories."

Verywell's editorial team also worked with their Medical Review Board, led on this project by Dr. Shamard Charles, and its Anti-Bias Review Board, an internal panel that advises the creation of inclusive, sensitive and prejudice-free content. Each Health Divide series tackles a different condition; Verywell Health previously covered uterine fibroids . For more information, visit here.

About VerywellThe Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health , Verywell Fit , Verywell Family , and Verywell Mind , take a human approach to health and wellness content and are a welcome alternative to hyper-clinical health sites. More than 38 million people use Verywell sites each month to feel better and be healthier. Verywell is part of the Dotdash publishing family.

About the Breast Cancer Research FoundationFounded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. BCRF invests in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration. BCRF-funded investigators have been a part of every major breakthrough in breast cancer research. Behind every person diagnosed with breast cancer, there are family and friends. Physicians and scientists. Research is the reason survivors and patients have a story to tell. Visit bcrf.org to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verywell-launches-health-divide-series-reducing-health-disparities-faced-by-people-of-color-301370285.html

SOURCE Verywell