Verve Medical Cosmetics Expands Operations, Opens Long Island Studio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERVE Medical Cosmetics, for 20 years New York's premier non-surgical aesthetic and anti-aging treatment studio, is opening the Verve Studio Long Island in Garden City, NY.

The new studio enables Verve Founder Dr. Stephen Bracci to serve existing and new clients on Long Island, and joins the expanding Verve network which includes Manhattan's Upper East Side; Bergen County, NJ; and most recently Irvington, NY - serving Westchester, White Plains and Connecticut.

"Verve's unique brand of cosmetic medicine is about aging gracefully," said Dr. Bracci. "As one of the only single-specialist medical practices in the area to focus solely on advanced non-surgical cosmetic injectable procedures, it was important for me to bring my expertise to our many patients on Long Island."

Twenty years ago, Dr. Bracci founded Verve Medical Cosmetics to offer a different approach to traditional anti-aging treatments. His revolutionary BaseLift™ and EYERISE™ non-surgical facial restoration treatments used cosmetic fillers to re-support the architecture of the face and restore a more youthful, rested appearance without producing the traditional 'plastic' look. His approach is highly personalized so that each patient discovers their 'after' like it was 'before.'

The Long Island Verve Medical Cosmetics Studio occupies a welcoming and relaxed contemporary space in 1010 Franklin Avenue, located in the heart of the Garden City's central business district. Appointments can be made at (516) 222-2002 or online.

Address: Verve Medical Cosmetics 1010 Franklin Avenue, Ste. 414 Garden City, NY 11530

For more information about Verve Medical Cosmetics and Dr. Stephen Bracci, visit www.vervelaser.com.

