Vertical Farm Market Projected To Reach $7.3 Billion

GP Solutions listed as a "key player" in report that forecasts, "The vertical farming market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2% from 2020 to 2025."

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), developer of GrowPods - innovative controlled environment indoor micro-farms, announced it as listed as a "key player" in a new research report and forecast on the Vertical Farming Market.

According to the research, the Vertical Farming Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2019, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2% from 2020 to 2025 to reach USD 7.30 billion.

GrowPods' specific niche, the Shipping Container Vertical Farms Segment, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2025, according to the report.

" The market for shipping container-based vertical farms is likely to register a higher CAGR as it is a ready-to-use (plug and play model) solution that can help to cater to the rising demand for fresh and high-quality produce," the report stated. "Shipping container-based vertical farms are flexible, easy to operate, and portable. The rising demand for fresh produce is expected to create notable growth opportunities for this segment in the next few years."

The report also includes statistics pertaining to the vertical farming market based on growth mechanism, structure, crop type, offering, and region, along with their respective market sizes.

GP Solutions developed GrowPods so that farmers of all kinds can grow ultra-pure, contaminant-free food and cash crops. GrowPods are transportable, scalable micro-farms that reduce or eliminate the need for pesticides, herbicides and harmful chemicals. The controlled environment inside a GrowPod can help eliminate pathogens, giving farmers the ability to grow a wide variety of robust "Super Crops."

For more information on GP Solutions or GrowPods, call: (855) 247-8054 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com .

To learn more about the report by Research and Markets, visit: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5136175/vertical-farming-market-with-covid-19-impact

Connect:

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertical-farm-market-projected-to-reach-7-3-billion-301126858.html

SOURCE GP Solutions