Vertical Capital Income Fund Releases Results Of 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) - Get Report announced today the results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the fund held on August 28, 2020. Shareholders of the fund voted to re-elect as a trustee Mr. Mark J. Schlafly, who currently serves as an Independent Trustee; and to elect Mr. Jack L. Macdowell, Jr. as an Independent Trustee of the Fund.

About Vertical Capital Income FundVertical Capital Income Fund is an NYSE listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in residential whole mortgage loans and residential whole loans secured by deeds of trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek income.

About Oakline Advisors, LLCOakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion in assets through public and private fund structures. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

