Vertex Aerospace Certified As 2020 Great Place To Work®

MADISON, Miss., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertex Aerospace LLC, a global leader in the mid-level aerospace defense industry, announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. This certification is a significant achievement for the BGOV200 Federal Industry Leader, which was acquired by American Industrial Partners and stood up as an independent company just over two years ago.

"We are very pleased to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. Our employees were recently surveyed and we're happy to report one of the areas where we scored highly indicates Vertex employees feel a sense of pride in our company and their work," said John "Ed" Boyington, CEO and president of Vertex Aerospace. "We appreciate our employees' ' All In' spirit and high-quality performance that is substantiated in the multiple contracts we've held for over 20 years."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's® rigorous, data driven For All methodology, Certification confirmed seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Vertex.

"We congratulate Vertex Aerospace on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work®. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Vertex's ethical business conduct, performance-based culture, and high-quality services have been the foundation for the company's success for over half a century. Richard Mendoza, Vertex senior vice president and chief people officer, said the company's values serve as guiding principles and empower Vertex employees to operate as one team.

"Based on the most recent survey, our employees reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, leaders, and with their jobs. We make a culture of continuous improvement a priority and want to take action on the feedback to keep improving our employee experience," said Mendoza. "When our employees have a high-trust experience driven by our core values of professionalism, integrity, and respect, they are more productive and passionate about their work."

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Vertex AerospaceVertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. More information can be found at vtxaero.com.

