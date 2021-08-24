Verte Partners With Manifest Commerce To Enable Superior Sustainable Solutions In The Supply Chain

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verte, a leading cloud-based e-commerce supply chain platform, announced its partnership with Manifest Commerce ("Manifest"), a sustainable fulfillment business led by CEO George Wojciechowski, formerly co-founder of...

Our partnership will enable retailers to run high-velocity fulfillment in a sustainable, socially responsible way.

Manifest's mission is to disrupt one of the dirtiest global industries, supply chain logistics, by offering earth-friendly third-party logistics solutions. The company promises omnichannel retailers carbon-neutral fulfillment, zero plastics, recyclable packing materials, and green warehousing. Equipped with the latest in fulfillment robotics and automation, and over 750k sq ft in green warehousing space from Atlanta, GA to Austin, TX, Manifest can deliver on that mission.

Verte's proprietary technology is the "supply chain that thinks," solving the chaos caused by fragmented data across multiple sales channels and logistics. Verte provides easy integrations to connect the dots between marketplaces, platforms, and 3PL's. Verte provides retailers complete real-time visibility into their eCommerce and supply chain operations.

Manifest is leading the sustainable logistics movement through earth-friendly, high-velocity fulfillment solutions. When online consumer shopping skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, total e-commerce packaging waste reached 295 million tons in 2020.

Manifest and Verte are coming together to tackle this climate challenge. This partnership will enable retailers to run high-velocity fulfillment logistics in a sustainable, socially responsible way.

"E-commerce is a massive contributor to climate change. Our goal is to create operational efficiencies for retailers with minimal impact on the environment. This partnership with Verte will enhance our sustainable model for omnichannel brands. " said George Wojciechowski, CEO of Manifest Commerce.

Verte's AI platform helps retailers make more informed decisions that result in more sustainable business practices. Verte allows retailers to be smart about inventory and avoid holding onto products that become redundant due to seasonal trends by measuring the probability of need, demand, and consumption.

Having access to this data also decreases the likelihood that retailers will purchase stock that goes to waste and limits the number of journeys involved in moving and storing items - all of which would pose direct harm to business and the environment.

"We invested in solutions and AI technology that keep the customer journey as the sole focus; omni-channel brands can avoid overproduction and dead inventory and can ensure that the products are closer to the customer by localizing pick-up and delivery. This decreases the carbon footprint, and our partnership with Manifest embodies this goal and redefines the future of fulfillment." said Bob Klunk, COO at Project Verte.

This partnership will provide brands a smoother experience for their customers, ultimately unlocking growth, boosting profitability, and driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CONTACT: Saranya Senguttuvan, saranya@projectverte.com, 470-263-5692

