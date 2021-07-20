Versus Systems To Power Fan Engagement For New English And Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) announced today that the company will be powering live in-stadium experiences for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales that features a faster form of cricket matches. The Hundred begins play on July 21, 2021.

Following their continued work with US-based sports leagues like the NHL and MLB, Versus is partnering with London, UK-based Progress Productions to enhance the in-stadium experience for fans attending home matches for The Hundred's eight teams. Fans will be able to use the Versus XEO Platform to play custom interactive games, including an all-new cricket game, while watching each 100-ball cricket match. Versus and Progress Productions recently completed a successful test match prior to the official league launch in July.

"We are very excited to be working with The Hundred and our partner Progress Productions to make these cricket matches as fun and engaging as possible for the fans attending their favorite team's home match," said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. "The Versus XEO platform is a perfect complement for the live events that are bringing fans back into stadiums across the world. We look forward to delivering cricket fans in England and Wales an appealing new way to engage with their favorite cricket teams and show support for The Hundred during its inaugural season."

"At Progress we are incredibly excited about bringing Versus's products to a UK audience. The ability to play live interactive games using the big screens will transform the spectator experience and bring new ways to connect our audience to cricket," said James O'Brien, CEO of Progress Productions. "The Hundred is working hard to engage a younger audience with the sport. We really think that by connecting with them via handsets and using fun, engaging tools like Filter Fan Cam there will be a new layer of connectivity. For many, this will be the first major event that they will have been able to attend in over a year and we think that the Versus XEO platform will show the fans that Progress and The ECB have spent this time developing innovative ways to make their day at The Hundred a truly remarkable one."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About The Hundred

The Hundred is a brand-new sports competition launching this summer (21 July-21 Aug). It fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, inviting everyone to fall in love with the game at its intense, electrifying and incredible best. Combining a new short, fast format of cricket, with each game lasting less than three hours, and incredible entertainment beyond sport, The Hundred will make cricket more accessible to reach a broader audience. It's simple: 100 balls per team, most runs wins, so every ball counts. The Hundred will feature eight brand new teams from seven cities, with men's and women's competitions taking place side by side: Welsh Fire (Cardiff), Southern Brave (Southampton), Northern Superchargers (Leeds), London Spirit, Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Oval Invincibles (London), Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix. Each team will feature some of the best international and domestic cricketers from around the world, including England Men's & Women's World Cup winners. Games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and BBC throughout the competition - so whether in ground or watching from home - you'll be right amongst all the action. You won't want to miss out on this summer's sporting entertainment event! Join us for the latest news access to tickets by signing up at www.thehundred.com.

About Progress Productions

Progress Productions is an independent production company based in London and specializing in bringing entertainment and creative innovation to sporting events around the world. Progress' USP is our experience and the ability to bring creativity into a sporting arena in an innovative and engaging way, whilst ensuring we deliver the highest editorial value to make sure that the sport itself remains authentic and the audience feels connected. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of creative revolution, and with an inventive approach to event production, we are breaking new ground in the presentation of sport around the world. For more information, please visit www.progress.london.

