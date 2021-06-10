Versus Systems Launching Shopify App To Add Ecommerce And Small Business Rewards

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) today announced the beta launch of their proprietary rewards platform, now accessible via a Shopify app that empowers businesses running Shopify to promote their products, drive trial and conversion, and grow awareness and sales through prizing and rewards.

Versus' prize-based advertising app allows Shopify partners to connect their stores to the Versus ad platform, where they can then serve their products, coupons, offers, and product samples to audiences inside a wide variety of apps, games, and shows. Versus' engagement platform already works with a number of games, apps, streams, and live events, including the apps of multiple NFL, NHL, MLB, and NBA teams.

Based on the ideas of choice and earned-reward, Shopify shops participating in the test will be able to offer their products and discounts to audiences as part of in-game challenges that players can earn with their in-game play. Participating businesses will also take advantage of Versus' dynamic regulatory compliance engine, which manages state and federal regulatory and legal guidelines that apply to contests, promotional prizing, and giveaways.

"We love Shopify. Their relentless focus on people, and on helping businesses grow - the work they do to make ecommerce better for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes - it's really inspiring. And it works. They're a huge part of 1.7 million businesses 1 and a nearly five trillion dollar global ecommerce economy 2. At Versus, we want to empower the millions of Shopify entrepreneurs with new ways to promote their products and reach new audiences using our unique prizing and reward technology," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

U.S.-based Shopify businesses interested in participating in the beta test may submit applications and learn more about the app at versussystems.com/advertisers/shopify.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

Investor Contact:Cody Slach and Sophie PearsonGateway Investor Relations949-574-3860 IR@versussystems.com or press@versussystems.com

1: Source for 1.7M businesses: Shopify2: Source for nearly 5T market: eMarketer

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

