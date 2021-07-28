Versus Systems Launches HP OMEN Rewards In India, The UK, And Mexico

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. ("Versus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that it now powers HP's (HPQ) - Get Report expansion of OMEN Rewards in India, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, following the success of OMEN Rewards and the OMEN Gaming Hub in the United States. OMEN Rewards is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Versus Systems that has integrated its patented Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine into HP's OMEN Gaming Hub.

OMEN Rewards allows everyone running the OMEN Gaming Hub app to play their favorite games for real-world prizes, including gift cards, products and special offers. Since 2020, HP has included rewards software as a pre-installed feature in all OMEN and Pavilion Gaming desktops and laptops sold in the United States. As HP looks to grow its presence in India, the United Kingdom, and Mexico, and increase its market share in the gaming segment, Versus's patented prizing platform brings more engaging interactive experiences to OMEN Rewards players who can play and win prizes.

"Versus is excited to broaden our partnership with HP and power the expansion of OMEN Rewards to players in India, the United Kingdom, and Mexico," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "These are massive markets for entertainment and rewards - with hundreds of millions of internet-connected fans, players, and viewers that are eager to play, and stream, and watch and consume interactive content. We are proud to be a part of HP's strategy to bring more engaging interactive experiences to players and viewers across the globe, as we look to leverage our gaming, interactive, and engagement expertise into new markets."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

