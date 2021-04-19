Versured Launches Commercial And Life Insurance Expanding Business Model

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versured, a new digital insurtech company based in Utah, today announced their expansion into commercial and life insurance. The company kicked off 2021 with an exciting acquisition of Legacy Insurance & Associates and is scaling rapidly. Their online experience that immediately compares dozens of insurance quotes in one easy platform, has expanded to over 4,000 members.

Since opening up commercial insurance, Versured now allows business owners to buy and manage their workers compensation, general liability, professional liability, commercial auto, cyber liability, and special event policies. Shopping for life insurance can now be purchased in less than 5 minutes with no underwriting for various term products up to $2 million in coverage. After selecting a personalized insurance quote, a licensed Versured agent then services member policies for the life of their relationship.

As a one-stop-shop insurance company Versured offers various lines of insurance from dozens of providers for a faster and more comfortable shopping experience. Striving to simplify the consumer insurance process, Versured's digital PolicyBuilder allows you to sign up for home, renters, auto, life and commercial insurance in minutes. Their processes and technology has improved common pain points such as lengthy phone calls, unnecessary data sharing and poor customer service.

"We are obsessed with improving the customer experience from quote to claim ," said Jeremy Stringham, CEO and Founder of Versured. "The acquisition of Legacy, and expansion into new lines of insurance allows us to broaden our national footprint, deepen our carrier relationships and to serve all states in the U.S."

About VersuredVersured is an online insurance brokerage blending the best technology with knowledgeable, real-life agents; we save members time and money by simplifying the insurance buying process. A one-stop-shop for all things insurance; for life. www.versured.com.

Media Contact: press@versured.com (877) 352-1669

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versured-launches-commercial-and-life-insurance-expanding-business-model-301271646.html

SOURCE Versured