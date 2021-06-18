VerseOne Distribution Launches Affiliate Program For Music Bloggers And Writers

A new way to provide revenue generation opportunity for individuals and businesses

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VerseOne Distribution Launches Affiliate Program to provide revenue generation opportunity for individuals and businesses such as music bloggers, entertainment website owners, and content creators to generate full-time or part-time income.

The affiliate program allows affiliates to sign up and create a profile that gives them a short and unique web link, banner images that they can post or publish on websites and/or social media, newsletter, mailing lists etc. New affiliates who join before June 30, 2021, are to be awarded a $10 sign-up bonus in addition to the standard earnings. Affiliates earn $5 when a new artist signs up to the program, and payouts are made at month-end when a $50 threshold has been reached.

Features:

Ability to track reporting by date, week, month, and year.

The acquisition section shows the source and referrer of each click.

New UI for assets display (banner images, referral links, and other affiliate resources).

Enhanced ability to view your conversions, commissions, and bonuses.

Tracking the sources of your leads on a map using the Geo-distribution feature.

Most importantly, the affiliate program can efficiently track monthly payouts on the dashboard.

Benefits to Bloggers and Content Creators:

This gesture creates awareness about our free digital music distribution service.

Bloggers and content creators stand to earn more passive income by having an alternative source of ad revenue.

By referring artists they become a vehicle to make worldwide digital music distribution even more accessible to artists.

Benefits to Artists:

Artists get to distribute their releases with VerseOne Distribution for free.

Artists earn more revenue from streaming as opposed to providing their music to blogs for free download.

More artists stand to get exposed to a global audience.

More information about the VerseOne Distribution Affiliate program can be found here https://verseone.net/affiliate-program/

About VerseOne DistributionVerseOne Distribution provides digital music distribution services for artists to sell their music and music videos on digital streaming and download stores worldwide. Music and music videos submitted to us get distributed to 280+ endpoints. Artists keep 100% of their copyrights.

Press Contact press@verseone.net +1(302)9569993

