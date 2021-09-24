Verse.io Launches TrustContact™ To Ensure Businesses Get Their Calls And SMS Delivered To Customers

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead conversion platform Verse.io has launched trustContact ™, a new service to help businesses comply with FCC regulations around SMS and phone calls.

SMS is the ideal way to convert leads to sales efficiently, and Verse makes the process easy through AI and automation coupled with human concierge follow-up. However, due to changes in FCC and phone carrier regulations, many legitimate business communications will soon be blocked before reaching the customer.

Starting October 1, 2021, calls or text messages that don't comply with new regulations may be filtered or labeled spam. Verse's new trustContact ™ services will help businesses stay in communication with potential customers by complying with new messaging regulations.

Consumers send and receive texts via P2P or person-to-person messaging. Business SMS is considered application-to-person (A2P) messaging, and different rules apply. A2P texts may be sent from an app or a platform such as Verse. One of the most cost-effective ways to send A2P messages is with 10-digit long code or 10DLC numbers, which allow companies to send up to 15 messages per second.

Starting in October of 2021, most U.S. businesses that use 10DLC to reach their customers will need to complete A2P 10DLC registration. The regulations apply to companies that send more than 3,000 messages per day or use more than five 10DLC numbers for messaging. A2P 10DLC registration verifies your number for carriers, so your messages don't get marked as spam.

"Constantly evolving changes to FCC regulations and carrier requirements create an extra compliance burden for businesses," said David Tal, Verse Founder and Co-CEO. "We are experts at optimizing SMS and phone contacts for our clients, so it made sense for Verse to add trustContact TM to our suite of included services to ensure our partners stay ahead of the curve."

Consumers will see the benefit of the new regulations with a decrease in unwelcome spam texts. However, businesses may suffer a significant drop in deliverability if they fail to register. So, Verse.io has stepped up to take care of A2P 10DLP registration for all its clients at no additional cost. Current clients can simply visit https://verse.io/trustContact/ and complete the business profile form. Verse will do the rest.

The trustContact ™ service offers more than A2P 10DLC registration. Through this new product, Verse provides SHAKEN/STIR registration to verify phone numbers for calling prospects. SHAKEN/STIR registration, which Verse also includes with all contracts, prevents telephone calls from being labeled as "scam likely" or "spam risk."

Soon, trustContact ™ from Verse.io will also include CNAM (Caller Name Delivery), which labels business calls with the business name and a green checkmark to show that the caller is verified. And, for a step up in callerID, Verse will soon be releasing a branded call product that will display a company logo and a short business tagline on customer's phones.

To learn more about trustContact ™, visit https://verse.io/trustContact/ .

About Verse.io Verse.io is a lead conversion platform that uses cutting-edge AI technology combined with human concierge services to help businesses engage and qualify leads efficiently and at scale. Since its founding in 2015 (initially called Agentology), Verse has qualified millions of leads for real estate, solar, mortgage, home services, and other industries.

Contact: Vadim Nem, maketing@verse.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verseio-launches-trustcontact-to-ensure-businesses-get-their-calls-and-sms-delivered-to-customers-301384855.html

SOURCE Verse.io