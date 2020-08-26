Versant Health Collaborates With Befitting For On-Site Optical Clinics

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Versant Health , a leading managed vision care company, announced a collaboration with Befitting , an innovative, fast-growing eyewear provider, to bring vision care to workplaces through on-site optical clinics. The new business relationship provides Versant Health clients with convenient access to comprehensive in-network eye care and an advanced eyewear shopping experience through fully equipped pop-up centers in their workplaces. All on-site optical clinics follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-directed COVID-19 protocols and are located just steps away from employee workstations for both safety and convenience.

"A critical factor in employee health is simple, quick access to care," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Eye exams are the easiest and most cost-effective way to detect upwards of 30 chronic health conditions. Onsite clinics ensure our clients covered membership has convenient access to vital eye care."

The on-site optical clinics bring all equipment necessary for comprehensive eye exams and eyewear shopping to our client's workplaces for a few weeks at a time. Clinic appointments can be scheduled online to best fit employees' calendars and include eye exams performed by state-licensed optometrists, retinal imaging at no extra cost to members and one-stop shopping for prescription eyewear, making it easier than ever for employees to use their vision benefits and select eyewear.

In addition to convenience, the on-site optical clinics deliver a smart, technology-enabled experience. The on-site optical clinics are fully integrated into Versant Health's Davis Vision and Superior Vision insurance plans. Befitting is in-network with Versant Health, HIPAA compliant and run by a team with decades of optical experience.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Versant Health by helping their clients and members receive a complete, technologically-advanced eye care experience, all from the convenience of their workplace," remarked Greg Matthews, CEO of Befitting.

The full offerings of the on-site optical clinic include:

Convenient, comprehensive eye exams performed by licensed optometrists

Retinal imaging at no cost to employees who are members

Cutting-edge exam technology that leverages telemedicine

State-of-the-art digital shopping, available both on-site and online, for all prescription eyewear needs—including single and progressive lenses, sunglasses and advanced blue light blocking lenses—by leading designer frames across a variety of price points

Advanced artificial intelligence-driven tools to help employees find their perfect glasses

A seamless buying experience with price transparency

Referrals for additional consultations, such as contact lens fittings

About Versant HealthVersant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 34 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About BefittingBefitting.com provides a better way to buy glasses you'll love. With easy-to-use shopping tools and advanced recommendation technologies, Befitting helps shoppers find their perfect pair of glasses with ease and confidence. Befitting.com offers the brands you love with quality and style for every budget, and high-quality lens manufacturing so you're covered whatever your perfect pair and prescription eyewear needs.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versant-health-collaborates-with-befitting-for-on-site-optical-clinics-301118915.html

SOURCE Versant Health