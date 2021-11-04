Versameb To Present Novel Data On Its Lead Asset, VMB-100 At 9th International MRNA Health Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG ("Versameb"), a pre-clinical stage company focused on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based drugs, today announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Friedrich Metzger, will be presenting data on its mRNA engineering technology and lead therapeutic candidate, VMB-100, at the 9th International mRNA Health Conference taking place on 9 th and 10 th November 2021 in Berlin.

Versameb has developed a groundbreaking RNA technology platform, VERS agile, and is building a pipeline of promising first-in-class RNA therapeutics. VMB-100 has demonstrated first-in-class potential for treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) in a pre-clinical animal model showing regeneration and functional restoration of the urinary sphincter.

Friedrich Metzger, Chief Scientific Officer, said: "Our findings indicate that local injection of our engineered mRNA results in therapeutically relevant target protein expression and secretion in muscle tissue, leading to muscle tissue regeneration. The regenerative effects seen following a single local injection support its therapeutic potential in muscle-related disorders such as stress urinary incontinence through restoration of muscle function."

Presentation title: Regeneration of muscle tissue and function in Stress Urinary Incontinence using engineered RNA Authors: Friedrich Metzger, Justin Antony Selvaraj, Claudia Bohnert, Nicole Stiffler, Pascale Birrer, Sina Zimmerli, Isabelle Kappeler, Tatsuo Satoh, Petra Hillmann, Isabel Ferreira, Klaas Zuideveld Date & Time: Wednesday, 10 November, 10:40am - 10:55am CET during Session V: Therapeutics

Up to 50% of adult women suffer from SUI with no drug treatment currently approved. While behavioral and surgical interventions do exist, most are not effective in the long term.

Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer, said:"We are delighted to be presenting our findings at this prestigious conference. In the past year, the tremendous potential of mRNA has been shown through the COVID-19 vaccines. Versameb's VERS agile platform has the potential to yield first-in-class RNA therapeutics for disease indications with high unmet need."

About VersamebVersameb AG is a privately held biotechnology company focusing on discovering and developing innovative RNA-based drugs for modulation of protein expression, including the ability to simultaneously influence several therapeutic targets, in a controlled manner, with one molecular construct, and cellular targeting. Based in Basel and fully operational from 2018, the company is led by an experienced scientific and leadership team with proven expertise in drug discovery and development from lab bench to patient. Versameb's proprietary technology platform, VERS agile, optimizes the application of functional RNA in different disease contexts - making RNA druggable in new therapeutic areas others have been unable to solve. The pipeline includes lead candidate programs in Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) and solid tumors. Versameb is working towards a first in-human/proof-of-concept clinical study while advancing its platform. More information on Versameb can be found at www.versameb.com as well as on LinkedIn.

About The International mRNA Health ConferenceThe International mRNA Health Conference is the premier meeting destination for industry and academic professionals to explore the rapidly advancing science and business of mRNA medicines. 2020 and 2021 have been especially interesting years for mRNA technology. More information can be found at www.mrna-conference.com

SOURCE Versameb