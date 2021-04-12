VersaCoin™ Now Trading Under VCN/USDT And Recently Added VCN/BTC To The VINDAX Trading Pairs

VersaCoin™ is excited to offer more trading pairs on VINDAX and will continue to list VCN on New Exchanges in the near future

After partnering with VINDAX to make trading, selling, and buying cryptocurrency faster and easier, VersaCoin™ recently added VINDAX to the VCN/BTC trading pair. Additionally, VersaCoin™ now offers trading under the VCN/USDT pair.

As a new project, the community leaders and innovators at VersaCoin™ are diligently expanding their research with this project, which is ideal for traders who prefer dealing with multiple types of alt-coins. The ability to access VCN/USDT allows for an instant currency pairing for Tether to US dollar exchanges.

These instant transfers between platforms make funding any strategies in place more simple, putting you in complete control of being able to capture any market opportunities that present themselves within reach immediately.

"Access to USDT tethering provides a stable coin that keeps valuations predictable for investors wanting to avoid the volatility of many cryptocurrencies while helping retain value within the marketplace," said noted community member and Public Relations Director Maltiba Ibn.

Often, traders want to hold USDT in virtual storage prior to converting to another form of crypto or cashing in. Being able to take advantage of the small price changes involved in VCN/BTC pairing and VCN/USDT trade options allows users greater leverage and transactions are more economically reasonable.

VersaCoin™ promotes diversity and support amid the alt-coin community and is also in talks with other exchanges to add VersaCoin™ to expand its platform to other exchange markets around the world. This global, inclusive community welcomes contributors and offers monetization rewards to those who share their skills and talents with other platform members.

While maintaining VersaCoin™ as an open-source project, our aim to contribute on a global level to help build eCommerce and community through personal responsibility and self-governance is one thing missing in the world's online world today. Joining this movement and being a contributor is the creative force that allows us to realize a vision as a community.

