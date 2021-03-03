Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation In The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica") (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference, taking place March 9-10, 2021.

A pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand access beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Participants may access a webcast of the event through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/920684dd-5942-496a-9960-f3619118a62d.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

