Verra Mobility Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences In June

MESA, Ariz., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (VRRM) - Get Report, a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced that it will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences.

David Roberts, President and CEO, Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer, and Sajid Daudi, Vice President, Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the:

Deutsche Bank FinTech/Info Services Conference on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at 2:10 pm EST.

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021, at 09:00 am EST.

Morgan Stanley US Financial, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, at 04:15 pm EST.

Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer, and Sajid Daudi, Vice President, Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate at the:

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at 09:40 am EST.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem - one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and connectivity with more than 450 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Sajid DaudiVerra Mobility480-596-2050 IR@verramobility.com

