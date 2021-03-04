Vernier Software & Technology Uses Food Experiments To Engage Students In Chemistry Exploration

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently launched a new lab book that uses food as a means to help high school and college students explore important chemistry concepts. Food Chemistry Experiments, which is available in both electronic and print versions, includes 14 ready-to-use experiments utilizing Vernier technology such as the Go Direct ® SpectroVis ® Plus Spectrophotometer, Go Direct Temperature Probe, and Go Direct CO 2 Gas Sensor to help students investigate complex questions involving food.

"Students are more likely to engage with science when they can connect what they are learning to the real world," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Exploring chemistry concepts using common foods and drinks is a perfect example of this real-world application. From learning about food energy to measuring pH levels, the new lab book provides easy-to-implement investigations to help engage students in chemistry exploration."

The new lab book features a range of investigations—including "Cooking Under Pressure," "My Flat Soda Pop," "True Colors: Separating Food Dyes," and "Quantifying Iron in Cereal"—that all use easily accessible materials found in most homes and use affordable wireless sensors that can be used with any mobile device, Chromebook ™, or computer.

Both the electronic and printed versions of the new lab book provide educators with electronic access to up-to-date versions of the experiments, as well as word-processing files that they can edit to match their teaching styles. Educators are also provided with helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, sample data and graphs, and detailed instructions for collecting data using the Vernier Graphical Analysis ™, Graphical Analysis™ Pro , Vernier Spectral Analysis™ , or Vernier Instrumental Analysis™ apps.

To learn more about Food Chemistry Experiments, visit https://www.vernier.com/ hsb-food .

About Vernier Software & TechnologyVernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

