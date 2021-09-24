Vermont Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Governor Phil Scott has issued a proclamation recognizing this week—September 20-24, 2021—as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW).

Last year, Governor Scott, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Governor cites that Vermont has the highest clean energy employment per capita in the nation at 6.2 percent.

"Thank you, Governor Scott for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Vermont's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Vermont as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"Across Vermont, clean and readily abundant forms of energy are powering more homes and businesses than ever before," said Governor Scottin his proclamation. " Vermont's growing energy economy has created jobs while reducing consumer demand for high-cost, high-carbon 'peak energy' by creating and supporting clean, renewable energy sources and increasing energy efficiency and load flexibility."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

