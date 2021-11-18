Verizon's Black Friday Deals On 5G Phones And A Whole Lot More Start Today

Why wait until Friday? Get deals on 5G phones, home internet, accessories and more. Plus, #HolidayYourWay quiz to help find the perfect gifts.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Verizon's Black Friday deals are live in Verizon retail stores and online at verizon.com/black-friday . With something for everyone, Verizon has deals on everything from 5G phones to home internet and the hottest accessories as showcased in our 2021 digital gift guide . And, we can help you select the perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Start with the #HolidayYourWay quiz

As more families and friends look to in-person holiday celebrations, gift exchanges are high on their activity lists. We've built the ultimate holiday quiz to help you find the best gifts for yourself and everyone on your list. Take the #HolidayYourWay quiz. Then, let the results guide you to the best gifts for your lifestyle and Black Friday deals for everyone on your list.

Score Black Friday deals on 5G phones

Trade in your damaged phone - New and existing customers can get up to $1200 towards our best 5G phones when they activate a new smartphone line on any Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device 1.

New and existing customers can get up to $1200 towards our best 5G phones when they activate a new smartphone line on any Unlimited plan and trade-in an eligible device 1. Switch to Verizon - New customers can get a virtual prepaid Mastercard up to $800 when they switch to Verizon and select a new smartphone on device payment with any Unlimited plan 2.

New customers can get a virtual prepaid Mastercard up to $800 when they switch to Verizon and select a new smartphone on device payment with any Unlimited plan 2. Prepaid on 5G - Customers can save $300 on our best 5G phones when they activate on a Prepaid Unlimited plan 3.

Many of our 5G phone deals can be stacked with other deals for an even better deal. Plus, with select Unlimited Plans, customers get up to seven premium entertainment options including Disney+ and AMC+.

It's more than phones. During Black Friday weekend, we have great deals on connected devices when you purchase a smartphone - $99.99 on select tablets 4, $49.99 on select smartwatches and $300 off select laptops. We also have select tablets for $199.99, no smartphone purchase needed.

Snag Black Friday deals on superfast home internet

Fios Internet - Our Best Offer Ever! New customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit Connection can get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99/mo after) on us, plus their choice of either a Google Nest Hub Max ($229 value) or a $200 Verizon Gift Card 5.

- Our Best Offer Ever! New customers who sign up for Fios Gigabit Connection can get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99/mo after) on us, plus their choice of either a Google Nest Hub Max ($229 value) or a $200 Verizon Gift Card 5. 5G Home Internet - New customers get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99/mo after) on us, plus a Google Nest Hub Max 6.

- New customers get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99/mo after) on us, plus a Google Nest Hub Max 6. LTE Home Internet - New customers get Disney+ for 12 months ($7.99/mo after) and AMC+ for 12 months ($8.99/mo after) on us, plus a Google Nest Mini.

Find out what internet options are available near you at verizon.com/home .

Plus, Black Friday deals on hot tech accessories

Deals on headphones and earbuds, smart speakers, fitness trackers, phone cases, charging stations, battery packs and more can be found in our 2021 digital gift guide .

Get up to $200 in credits, on us when you open a Verizon Visa ® Card

All you have to do is apply online and open a new Verizon Visa Credit Card by January 4, 2022. Then use your new card to make purchases totaling $500 or more (minus returns and adjustments) within the first 30 days of opening an account to receive a $100 Verizon Visa Card statement credit.

Plus, get up to $100 in credit applied to your Verizon wireless bill over the first 24 months when using the card to pay for your Verizon bill every month.

This Verizon Visa Card offer can be used with other Verizon Black Friday offers. Visit the Verizon Visa Card webpage to learn more about the card's benefits and to apply. A different offer is available in-store and is not combinable with this offer.

Shop with Verizon on Snapchat during Black Friday weekend

Verizon will open a virtual store within the new Snap Holiday Market, an immersive AR shopping experience in Snapchat, during Black Friday weekend. In this futuristic space, Snapchatters will take part in an AR treasure hunt as they search for Verizon's latest holiday deals and purchase them directly through the Verizon Lens… if they can find them. Look for the Snap Holiday Market during Black Friday weekend to participate.

Black Friday deals for small and midsize businesses

Verizon Business is giving small and midsize businesses access to Black Friday deals starting November 18 through November 24 with Small Business Days. Small and medium businesses $1,200 off a new 5G phone with trade-in and new line. Additionally, there are no activation fees.

Small and medium businesses can visit a participating store or book a virtual appointment with a dedicated Small Business expert to access special discounts and jumpstart areas of their business including communications, connectivity, and security.

Shop Verizon's Black Friday deals

Verizon's Black Friday deals start Thursday, November 18 and extend through Black Friday weekend. To shop Verizon Black Friday deals, visit your nearest Verizon retail store , try convenient options like In Store Pickup or Curbside Pick Up or shop online at verizon.com/black-friday .

