Verizon Response: South Central Ice Storm

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers most impacted by the early season ice storm will receive unlimited calling, texting and data starting 10/29 through 11/2

Backup batteries and generators are keeping cell sites online where commercial power is out

We continue to monitor the storm's impact as it moves out of the area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers most impacted by this week's damaging ice storm, beginning Thursday, October 29, through Monday, November 2, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following counties:

Oklahoma: Caddo, Custer, Harmon, Kingfisher, Logan, Oklahoma

Texas: Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Donley, Foard, Garza, Hall, King, Lynn, Motley, Swisher, Wheeler

We plan for moments like this

While commercial power is out in many parts of Oklahoma and Texas, most of Verizon's cell sites remain online thanks to backup batteries and generators. These batteries and generators keep our cell sites and switch facilities up and running which allows us to keep our customers connected.

Check our site before going to a store

Due to the storm, Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours. You can find the latest hours and locations by visiting: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

