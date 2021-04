Verizon Partners With Univision To Bring 5G Powered Viewing Experiences To Liga MX Matches

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and MIAMI, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Univision today announced a multi-year partnership that can deliver advanced 5G viewing experiences for fans of the most-watched soccer league in the U.S., the Liga MX. Through the partnership, Univision will exclusively launch the TUDN Vision content portal experience, where fans can portal through the stadium with 360 camera views and be brought closer to the action with players, spectators and more. Verizon will also work with Univision to virtualize and enhance production processes over 5G, and partner with Univision on an Enhanced Data Analytics feature.

TUDN Vision is a 360 portal experience that provides fans the opportunity to experience exclusive, interactive content from Liga MX games. TUDN Vision will be available in the TUDN mobile app or web browser for fans in the United States. The experience will enable fans to portal through the stadium with 360 camera views and witness the arrival of players and in-person spectators, player warmups and training sessions, post-match conferences, and more. TUDN Vision will kick off on April 17, 2021 during the Cruz Azul vs. América match.

Verizon plans to work closely with Univision to virtualize and enhance broadcast production processes over 5G Ultra Wideband for the U.S. Friendlies this fall, pending U.S. Covid-19 restrictions. Games will take place in Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband-enabled stadiums, where Univision's production teams will be enabled to execute an end-to-end production process over Verizon 5G. Verizon and Univision will also continue to develop new immersive experiences for fans at the stadium.

"This partnership between Verizon and Univision is a great example of how 5G can be used to power fan experiences and move the future of second screen experiences forward," said John Nitti, Chief Media Officer, Verizon. "We know how passionate soccer fans are about the sport, teams and players and this is a great opportunity to enhance the engagement for the audience."

"With our audience's unrivaled passion for soccer, we're thrilled to team with Verizon to bring our fanáticos even closer to the teams and players they love," said Jose Luis Los Arcos, vice president of Sports Partner Solutions, Univision. "TUDN Vision will be a dynamic companion piece that will amplify the game-day experience and, along with our new enhanced analytics features, serve to elevate our award-winning coverage of Liga MX."

As part of the partnership, Verizon will also partner with Univision's TUDN on an Enhanced Analytics feature. This technology will leverage proprietary cameras in stadiums to capture data analytics metrics and superimpose AR overlays to enhance the fan viewing experience in linear feeds, leveraging technology from Chyron and Tracab. This feature will enable in-game custom features, such as replaying the most exciting plays of the game. It will also feature in-studio segments hosted from a custom set in "Contacto Deportivo" and "Mision Europa," covering the best plays of the game, leveraging unique graphics and AR packages.

Full Calendar of regular season games available on TUDN Vision at launch: additional games to be announced at a later date

April 17, 2021 - América vs. Cruz Azul

April 24, 2021 - Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

May 1, 2021 - Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana

