Verizon Launches Verizon Latino, A Latin Music Destination On Apple Music

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, Verizon celebrates diversity and the contributions of Hispanics every day. Verizon is committed to bringing the best value and entertainment to Hispanic consumers on the nation's most reliable network 1. We are pleased to announce the launch of Verizon Latino Apple Music room, a designated section within the Apple Music platform that houses the best playlists, videos, and content from fan favorite Latin artists curated exclusively for Verizon.

The content will be available starting September 14, and will be updated frequently to offer consumers on-ongoing access to the newest and most popular Latin music content. In addition, as part of the Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited plans, customers can get Apple Music, with over 60 million of their favorite songs to stream or download, along with access to their existing music library, either included or for 6 months on Verizon, depending on the plan. Consumers will also have access to Apple Music's three live-streaming radio stations: Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1), home to Latin music radio shows ¡Dale Play! and La Fórmula, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Verizon te da más: more music, more entertainment

Verizon is also teaming up with Univision's Uforia to bring back the Uforia Music Series with an exclusive livestream concert on Sunday, September 20. Featuring global superstar Bad Bunny, the show is part of the Uforia Live series of concert specials that will continue through the end of the year. Music fans across the country can watch the special performance by Bad Bunny via UforiaMusic.com, Bad Bunny's YouTube, @UforiaMusic on Twitter and Twitch. Verizon is offering customers who are Verizon Up members the chance to win a virtual Meet & Greet with the artist. Visit https://www.verizon.com/rewards/verizon-up/ to learn more.

Through this partnership, Verizon will continue to support the company's Feed the Frontlines effort, which started April 1st, and has served over 80,000 meals to health workers on the frontlines.

SOMOS Verizon: diversity allows us to innovate

At Verizon, we celebrate our close to 14,000 Latinx employees' impact, and recognize that we wouldn't be able to innovate and serve our customers authentically without their unique contributions. Verizon's Latinx employee resource group, SOMOS Verizon, will lead a month-long program including a wide-range of activities to inspire employees to learn more about the Latinx community — from their challenges to their successes — and to take action.

On September 15, at 1:00pm ET, SOMOS is organizing a panel to inform and inspire the Latinx community to stand up and be counted in the U.S. Census and in the upcoming election. The panel will be livestreamed on Yahoo , part of Verizon Media, featuring Latinx thought leaders and newsmakers, moderated by veteran television anchor and Verizon's Up To Speed host Diana Alvear.

Additionally, Verizon Media is mobilizing its portfolio of leading media brands to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with livestream events, new programming, and special editorial. Brands including Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Life and Yahoo Entertainment will debut editorial initiatives, as well as immersive AR videos and content that cover the issues facing Hispanic voters, highlight Hispanic leaders and influencers, and delve into life as a Latinx person in the United States. HuffPost will roll out original content, video and editorial under the title "Quienes Somos" ("Who Are We?") and will unveil a series of immersive AR pieces focused on leading visual artists from the Latinx community including photographers, artists, illustrators and more.

Moving Latinx communities forward

Verizon supports many causes and initiatives that benefit the Hispanic community and is proud to announce its partnership with The Paley Center for Media, which produces important Impact Programs that educate and increase awareness of Diversity & Inclusion issues facing our culture and society. From September 15 through October 15, the Paley Center will launch its inaugural Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television. The exhibit, presented by Verizon, will invite the audience to explore the unique and vital contributions of the Hispanic community through television. The event, featuring Alex Rodriguez and hosted by Natalie Morales, will discuss his many successes through the lens of his iconic presence on television as a baseball star; Emmy-winning broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports, and CNBC's Back in the Game; and role as CEO of A-Rod Corp. The PaleyFrontRow: Alex Rodriguez in Conversation will stream on Yahoo properties.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Most Reliable claim based on RootMetrics by IHS Markit's RootScore Reports 1H2020 of 4 mobile networks. Results may vary. Not an endorsement.

Media contact:Ana Ibarraana.ibarra@verizon.com