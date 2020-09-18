Verizon Expands Relationship With Amazon

Verizon and Ring work together to keep families connected and protected with new Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE What you need to know: The new, 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE gives Verizon customers peace of mind and control.

The new, 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE gives Verizon customers peace of mind and control.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit includes LTE backup on America's most awarded network for connectivity in case your home Wi-Fi goes down.

Easily handle your home security needs with the Security by Ring plan, which provides professional monitoring, cellular backup, and video storage, all for $10 per month. 2

2 For a limited time, customers will receive $50 off a Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE with the purchase of any new smartphone from Verizon, or $100 off the Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE with the purchase of any new Motorola smartphone from Verizon. 1

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning September 17, Verizon and Amazon are expanding their relationship to offer Verizon customers the 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE and the Security by Ring plan. The DIY, easy-to-install system gives customers peace of mind by providing home security from Ring to protect their family, pets and property, all while providing backup connectivity on America's most awarded wireless network, if home Wi-Fi connectivity is lost.

"By combining our leading network with Amazon's unique products and services, we're providing premium access, experiences and integrated offers for our customers in entertainment, connectivity and now, home security," said Brian Higgins, Verizon Senior Vice President of Device and Consumer Product Marketing.

"We know that customers have choices and want home security solutions that are customizable to their needs," said Pete Gerstberger, General Manager of Ring Alarm. "We're excited to offer Verizon customers a Ring Alarm Security Kit that connects with Verizon's network, and offer an affordable, easy-to-use home security system to give them peace of mind."

Timely features

The Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE offers a wide range of features, including:

One-touch emergency response buttons on your Keypad can allow anyone to request help

Customizable email alerts and push notifications to stay informed no matter what

Voice-activated Alexa arming and disarming

Automatic arming and disarming with supported smart locks

Trigger your Alarm or request emergency dispatch 3 anytime, anywhere with the in-app SOS feature

Use your custom Duress code when you need to trigger a silent alarm in an emergency 3

Provide Shared and Guest Users with limited access to your Alarm

Equipment & cost

The affordable 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE comes with a Base Station, Keypad, Range Extender, Motion Detector and three Contact Sensors for windows or doors. The Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE costs $229.99, and the $10 monthly subscription for the Security by Ring service includes professional monitoring, cellular backup, and 60-days of video storage for all Ring Cameras and Ring Video Doorbells at their location, all billed through customers' existing Verizon Wireless bilsl. 2 Plus, with the purchase of a new smartphone, customers get $50 off the Ring Alarm Security Kit. With the purchase of a new Motorola smartphone, customers get $100 off the Kit. 1

Connected Devices

The Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE integrates with other compatible Ring and Alexa-enabled devices, from Alexa Hands Free phones and Echo devices, giving users the ability to arm, disarm and check the status of their Alarm remotely via their smartphone, tablet, or using their voice with supported Alexa-enabled devices. Customers can also choose to link their Ring Cameras and Doorbells to Ring Alarm, and when the alarm is triggered, these cameras will automatically record video. 2

Verizon & Amazon at Home

From providing connected devices such as Alexa, Echo, Fire TV, to watching Amazon Prime content on the go or at home, to delivering 5G edge cloud computing for developers, Verizon and Amazon have teamed up to provide customers with unique content and premium experiences on the nation's most reliable wireless network.

5G will change the way we live, work and play, delivering new experiences for customers. Later this fall, Verizon 5G Home customers can take advantage of even more smart home technology with an enhanced Amazon home starter kit. We'll continue to expand our Amazon relationship to bring customers more options and access to premium content and services.

Customers can purchase the new Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE in Verizon stores or online at verizon.com/wireless-devices/amazon/ .

VERIZONVerizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

RINGSince its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, offers users affordable whole-home security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

