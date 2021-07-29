Verizon Expands Mobile Hotspot Plans So You Can Work & Chill Just About Anywhere

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention road warriors! Verizon is launching four new mobile hotspot plans , giving you access to the data you need for work and play no matter where your travels take you.

The new mobile hotspot plans range from 15 GB to 150 GB per month, and the top three tiers (Plus, Pro and Premium) give you access to 5G Ultra Wideband 1, so you can stream more videos, send bigger files and browse the web at faster speeds. Rather than hope that the Airbnb or hotel you're staying at has stable Wi-Fi, Verizon gives you the extra data you need to connect with those who matter most and work with a secure and reliable internet connection.

Whether you're a business traveler getting back to working out of airports, gassing up your RV for new adventures, or a digital nomad taking advantage of the option to work on the go, Verizon has a mobile hotspot plan for you. Here's a breakdown of the new mobile hotspot plans now available:

Essential: $20 a month for Verizon customers

15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 2

720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE 3

Plus: $40 a month for Verizon customers

5G Ultra Wideband access 1

50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 2

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE 3

Pro: $60 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access 1

100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 2

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE 3

Premium: $80 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan

5G Ultra Wideband access 1

150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data 2

4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE 3

Get more from UnlimitedVerizon customers can get even more for less when adding a mobile hotspot plan to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans . Sign-up for Do More or Get More Unlimited to qualify for a 50% off discount on the Essential and Plus mobile hotspot plans, which lowers your cost to $10 and $20 per month, respectively 4.

The devices you need, wherever you goVerizon Mobile Hotspot plans are compatible with the latest 5G Ultra Wideband-capable and 4G LTE devices offered by Verizon, including the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW and the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L . Connect your laptop, tablet or gaming system to a mobile hotspot and unleash the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, on select plans, and expanded access to premium 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide.

Check out Verizon's Mobile Hotspot Plans today and choose the plan that's right for you.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G Ultra Wideband-capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. 5G Ultra Wideband access included with Plus, Pro and premium plans. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE.

2 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities. 5G Nationwide access requires a 5G Nationwide-capable device. Only after exceeding allowance, unlimited 3Mbps speed when on 5G Ultra Wideband for Plus, Pro and Premium plans for the rest of the month; and unlimited 600 Kbps speed when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE for the rest of the month.

3Video streams up to 4K UHD when on 5G Ultra Wideband (only available with Plus, Pro and Premium plans), and up to 720p when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE. Capable device required.

4Requires Do More Unlimited 5G UW or Get More Unlimited 5G UW plan. Other restrictions and conditions apply. Essential standard price is $20 per month before applicable discounts. Plus standard price is $40 per month before applicable discounts.

