Verizon Customers With Both Wireless And Fios Home Internet Can Save More

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-fast connections come with extra benefits when customers choose Verizon for both wireless and home Internet. We call it Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards, and it helps get the best pricing that Verizon offers. When customers sign up for both a Verizon Unlimited wireless plan and Fios Home Internet, they can enroll in Mobile + Home Rewards and save on both monthly bills. For a limited time, wireless customers that add Fios Home Internet, or vice versa, and enroll in Mobile + Home, can get extra discounts that lead to even greater monthly savings 2.

Savings for customers who choose Verizon Unlimited and Fios Internet

Mobile + Home Rewards sweetens the deal with even more savings. Existing wireless or Fios Internet customers who sign up for the Verizon service they don't yet have can receive a combined discount up to $30/mo. Customers who sign up for a new Unlimited and new Fios Gigabit Connection plan, within 30 days of each other, receive a "Welcome Offer" giving them a combined discount of $40 per month 2!Here's the combined savings customers see each month:

$20/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$20/mo w/Fios 200 or 400 Mbps and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

$30/mo w/Fios Gigabit Connection and new Unlimited plan

$30/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios 200 or 400 Mbps

$40/mo w/new Unlimited plan and new Fios Gigabit Connection

How to get Verizon Mobile + Home Rewards

Enrolling in Mobile + Home Rewards is simple. Just sign up for a qualifying Verizon wireless and a Fios Home Internet plan, and then follow these steps:

Set up My Verizon and My Fios accounts Open the My Verizon app and enroll in Verizon Up Choose Mobile + Home Rewards in Verizon Up Tap "Join now" and complete the set-up process ( additional guide here )

Switch and get more

Mobile + Home Rewards can be paired with existing Verizon discounts for first responders, military, nurses, teachers or students and other current promotions for eligible new customers. Mobile + Home benefits also include a $5/month credit to use for future phone, tablet, smartwatch or connected device purchases 3.Customers get more with Verizon, including the ability to stream up to 12 months of discovery+ on us with select plans 4. Only Verizon includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with select Unlimited plans so customers get the best in movies, shows and sports 5. Combining Fios, the #1-rated network in the East region for customer satisfaction 6, and select Unlimited plans that support 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide 7 gives customers the best of Verizon. Learn more about these benefits at verizon.com/promos/mobile-and-home

Other ways to save: 5G Home Internet or 4G LTE Home Internet

Verizon customers can benefit by choosing 5G Home Internet, the super fast service with max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, depending on location, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps 8. Customers with a qualifying Verizon wireless plan can sign up for 5G Home for $50/mo with Auto Pay, or get LTE Home Internet for $40/mo with Auto Pay. Learn more about 5G Home Internet at verizon.com/5G/home and LTE Home at verizon.com/home/lte-home-internet .

