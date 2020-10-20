Verizon Customers Get Access To Rare Pokémon And Avatar Masks In New Pokémon GO Deal

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon expanded its partnership with Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, to make mobile gaming more interactive and rewarding for Verizon wireless customers. The companies have teamed with industry leaders to create a new planet-scale platform that paves the way for immersive AR experiences on 5G, and are offering wireless customers access to limited events and rewards so trainers can experience Pokémon GO like never before.

Verizon and Niantic will exclusively collaborate to build high-performing interactive experiences designed to give gamers more. Ahead of a major upcoming Pokémon GO global event, customers are invited to play on the 5G network built for gamers and access rare content. New bonuses and limited events will be available, including:

Exclusive Event - Join Verizon for a Pokémon GO Special Weekend event and get the chance to catch rare Pokémon and item rewards, as well as event spawns on November 7 (details below).

New masks - Pokémon has introduced masks, and Verizon customers can grab an exclusive hooded sweatshirt & mask set for their avatar.

Digital billboards - Unlock sponsored gifts from Verizon when you explore the virtual world to discover where you can get valuable in-game content.

5G demo - Be among the first to get a small taste of 5G's power with a multiplayer mobile AR game demo soon to be released.

"Our work with Niantic, combined with the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network will make the future of gaming a reality for customers," said Erin McPherson, Head of Content at Verizon. "We're creating new, interactive experiences that are only available on Verizon, and this is just one of the many ways we're transforming how we integrate gaming into our network and content offerings."Here's how Verizon wireless customers can join the special Pokémon Go event November 7:

Enter the Verizon UP portal beginning October 20th to receive a code Enter the code at https://rewards.nianticlabs.com/Pokémongo to grab a ticket Open Pokémon GO game and receive a medal confirming event participation Play the game on November 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in your local U.S. market Catch Pokémon!

5G Ultra Wideband forges a new path for gaming

Verizon continues to lead in mobile entertainment, and this new agreement with Niantic paves the way for further developments in leveling-up mobile gaming. It builds on Verizon's hands-on approach to advancing new gaming technology and strengthening competition as the official 5G network of League of Legends and Twitch Rivals , and a partnership with Dignitas to launch the nation's first 5G esports training facility . We're moving the industry forward alongside our leading partners, so Verizon now encourages gamers to immerse themselves in the rewarding experience of being a Verizon customer.

