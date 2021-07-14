Verizon Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Enabling Distributed Environments With Its Flexible VoIP And SIP Trunking Solutions

A wide scope of application and shared service enablement enhance users' ease of doing business and deliver process efficiencies.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) access and session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verizon with the 2021 North American Market Leadership Award. The breadth and depth of its VoIP services and ability to meet unique customer requirements create excellent ownership experiences for its wide range of customers.

"Verizon understands the inherent flexibility available with IP-based communications services and has consistently leveraged it to delight customers," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "In response to the 2020 pandemic, many large enterprises embraced Microsoft Teams as a collaboration and meetings platform to support the shift to work from home and distributed workforce strategies. Verizon was particularly well positioned to support these customers with its incorporation of native voice calling within Teams."

In response to customer requests for better direct control and more visibility of their SIP network, Verizon has rolled out a line of new features in the Verizon Enterprise Center portal giving customers easy access to order new services, analyze and make changes to existing services, and easily reach out for additional training or support when needed. Verizon continues to expand its international SIP footprint with additional supported countries in EMEA, APAC and Latin America to remain one of the premier service providers to multinational companies.

"The definition of SIP Trunking has evolved dramatically over the last few years, and enterprise customers are more selective than ever," said Alex Doyle, executive director of Advanced Communications, Verizon Business. "Verizon's expansion of SIP Trunking to include Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and native integration with Verizon Wireless aims to provide that optionality for customers. In addition, we continue to expand globally, launching new automation features to help our customers transform their business in a cloud-first, mobile-first world."

Verizon is one of the few service providers in the North American market with a full line of wireless, wireline, and IP-based services and networks for both businesses and consumers. It is also expanding its application scope by providing a high-quality VoIP connection both on and off its global network. Besides its traditional dedicated multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) or wired access links, Verizon offers SIP trunking services across its wireless Long-term Evolution (LTE) network, fiber optic broadband Fios network, over software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and third-party broadband access. It now plans to validate IP trunking across both its private and broadband 5G wireless networks, offering another level of connectivity to customers.

"Verizon offers additional capabilities to extend the value of its SIP trunking services. These include shared trunking through BEST, bursting capabilities with BEST+, enterprise-level concurrent calls and on-net routing, and multi-site, multi-country deployment options. Customers are given access to detailed traffic reports and a centralized management dashboard so they have complete control over their services," noted Brandenburg. "Its commitment to innovation and customer experience has ideally positioned Verizon to support enterprise customers that are evolving their communications services."

