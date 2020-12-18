Verizon Business Launches IoT Managed Services So Customers Can Focus On Growth

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business, today announced the launch of IoT Managed Services , an offering developed to help manage the intricacies of preparing, deploying, managing, and maintaining an IoT solution for customers who may not have the necessary staff, time, knowledge, or resources.

"For many companies, cellular IoT is not always something they have fully prepared for from a staffing, implementation, and maintenance standpoint," said Steven Szabo, Verizon Business' vice president of Internet of Things. "Through IoT Managed Services, we are bringing a dedicated team of IoT specialists and the most reliable IoT network under one roof so customers can focus on growing their business."

The offering includes a number of services to help customers jumpstart IoT deployments, including site surveys, solution development, and device staging. It then extends to lifecycle functions with dedicated triage and ongoing account and platform management.

IoT Managed Services are offered in varying levels, providing customers with a choice to obtain the right level of service for their needs.

Level 1: A dedicated point of contact for help with cellular connectivity.

Level 2: Adds lifecycle support for customer accounts, as well as for IoT solution implementations.

Level 3: Adds dedicated support for IoT platforms owned by customers.

A la carte deployment services: Site survey, field installation, private network engineering, device kitting and staging, and solution development.

Whether it's a small business owner interested in installing sensors on all of their machines across multiple locations, or a large enterprise looking to monitor many assets across a business park, with IoT Managed Services, customers will have a team of experts ready to help them deploy and manage complex IoT solutions through the entire lifecycle.

By having this dedicated support for all matters relating to IoT implementation and management, customers can rely on Verizon to help meet their technology needs of today, while setting the foundation for future technology advancements like harnessing the power of Verizon 5G.

To learn more about IoT Managed and Professional Services, head to the Verizon Business IoT Managed Services site.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:Kyle Ragonese kyle.ragonese@verizon.com732.236.3526@KyleRagonese