Verizon Business Expands Its SD WAN Portfolio With The Addition Of Silver Peak

Verizon Business enterprise customers can utilize the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform to help accelerate the deployment of secure, integrated WAN connectivity from Edge-to-Cloud

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is expanding its Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD WAN) portfolio to include the Silver Peak ® Unity EdgeConnect ™ edge platform as a managed service offering.

Recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon's SD WAN portfolio provides enterprises with new optionality to transition to an SD WAN with integrated WAN Optimization environment for the management of business applications.

"There's a transformative shift in the way that enterprises are looking to manage their WAN edge architecture, particularly in the context of today's business climate. Legacy networks simply can't keep up with the requirements of today's cloud-first enterprises and the addition of the Silver Peak EdgeConnect platform to Verizon's SD WAN portfolio is yet another achievement in driving value to businesses looking for rapid deployment of SD WAN and WAN Optimization experiences," said Aamir Hussain, senior vice president of business products at Verizon Business.

Verizon's SD WAN portfolio helps customers accelerate network transformation with advanced cloud control, centrally orchestrated and turnkey automated service assurance and management that is now integrated with Silver Peak ® Unity EdgeConnect ™ appliances and SaaS-based controllers to deliver a seamless service experience. In addition, these capabilities can be delivered with other value-added capabilities such as Security, WAN Optimization and Verizon Wireless Connectivity.

"As enterprises continue to advance digital transformation initiatives, many are realizing that an intelligent WAN architecture is critical to achieving maximum value from existing and ongoing cloud investments," said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba. "Enterprises can benefit from Verizon's industry-leading managed services practice that now includes the Unity EdgeConnect SD WAN edge platform."

Verizon was first to market with a global SD WAN offer and the first to deliver virtualized services globally and was recently recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment ( Doc #US45837420, August 2020) report.

For three years in a row, Gartner has recognized Silver Peak as a Leader in the Magic Quadr ant for WAN Edge Infrastructure *.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak SD-WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com .

